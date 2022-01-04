ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kohler Unveils PerfectFill Smart Drain and Bath Filler

Cover picture for the articleKohler has unveiled a new PerfectFill drain system that integrates a smart drain, digital/app controller and bath filler. PerfectFill draws a bath to a preferred temperature and desired depth with a simple voice command or through the KOHLER Konnect...

