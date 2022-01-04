Hampton Police officer released from hospital after suspect allegedly struck her with bat

FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Police locate crime scene after woman walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating after a woman was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Hampton Police investigating homicide after man found dead with gunshot wounds inside apartment
The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide after a 31-year-old man was found dead inside an apartment Friday night.
Man arrested in killing of WFT player's brother
Shon Bloomfield has been charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Suffolk Police searching for 28-year-old suspect who allegedly stabbed man, robbed woman outside home
Suffolk Police issued warrants for a suspect in a stabbing and robbery incident that occurred in the 200 block of Pinner Street on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Man, woman killed in Norfolk double homicide; suspect also dead
The shooting took place inside a home. Police say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Family of Va. Beach man pardoned in felony crash hoping for exoneration
Lavern Rushin is asking Gov. Ralph Northam to exonerate her son, Matthew, before leaving office next week.
Portsmouth Police searching for missing 78-year-old woman with medical concerns
The Portsmouth Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old woman.
Have You Seen Me? 78-year-old woman reported missing out of Portsmouth
Ruby Skeeter is believed to be in the area of London and Constitution in Portsmouth.
Gov. Northam pardons man convicted in 2002 Portsmouth killing
Gov. Ralph Northam has granted a full pardon to a man sentenced to life in prison in the 2002 killing of a pregnant woman and the shooting of her boyfriend.
Have You Seen Me? Newport News 15-year-old last seen Dec. 22
According to his missing child report, Sean Lewis Jr. is 5'7" and weighs about 120 pounds. he may be wearing a black t-shirt and is in need of medication.
Woman reported missing out of Hampton found in California
We first broke that Brianna was missing out of Hampton last month, when her mother called our newsroom citing her concern over Brianna's whereabouts and mental health.
Fairfax Police identify 2 victims of the 'Shopping Cart Killer'
The police chief said detectives found the bodies of Cheyenne Brown and Stephanie Harrison after staff at the Moon Inn provided a receipt showing Anthony Robinson was staying at the motel the same day Brown went missing.
Gov. Northam pardons Portsmouth man sentenced to die in prison for robbery
Governor Ralph Northam has granted a conditional pardon for Ronald Davis, a Portsmouth man sentenced to serve 80 years in prison during his senior year in high school for a string of armed robberies that resulted in no deaths on injuries.
Have You Seen Me? Search still on for Keir and Chloe Johnson
News 3 has shared the cries for help for Keir and Chloe Johnson since they vanished in 2017. The two disappeared after telling family members they were going to the beach in Hampton.
Portsmouth Police investigate New Year's Eve reckless driving incident
The Portsmouth Police Department says they are aware of a video circulating online showing reckless driving that took place on New Year's Eve near High Street.
Cause undetermined in Philadelphia house fire that killed 12
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that tore through a Philadelphia rowhome, killing 12 people, including two sisters and several of their children.
GA men to be sentenced for murder of Ahmaud Arbery Friday
Three white men convicted of murder in the deadly chase and shooting of Ahmaud Arbery are back in court Friday for sentencing.
Gov. Northam grants freedom to Peninsula man sentenced to 33 years for robbery
A Peninsula man sentenced to 33 years in prison for an armed robbery that did not end in death or serious injury is on his way home.
Norfolk City Jail temporarily suspends programs, visitation after inmates test positive for COVID-19
Officials say each of those inmates are experiencing minor symptoms and are being monitored by medical staff.
Former Virginia Beach woman to serve 2 years for international parental abduction
News 3 investigative reporter Margaret Kavanagh spoke to the ex-husband of 32-year-old Kathleen Shehadeh, Anthony Gentile, after Shehadeh pleaded guilty in August 2021.
