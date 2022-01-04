ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Detroit schools to go virtual through Jan. 14 as COVID-19 cases rise

By CHARLES E. RAMIREZ
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

DETROIT — Students of the Detroit Public Schools Community District will attend classes virtually when they return Thursday, officials said Tuesday. They will continue online learning through Jan. 14. Last week, the district's superintendent said all in-person and online classes would be canceled through...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
franklinreporter.com

Surge In Covid-19 Cases Forces District Schools To Go Virtual, Other Schools Change Winter Opening Plans

The upsurge in Covid-19 cases in the township during December has led some schools in the Eight Villages to alter their reopening plans for the Spring. There were more than 500 positive test results for Franklin residents reported during the last week of December, up to December 30, according to the township Office of Emergency Management.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools to Move Classes Online Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The Hayward Unified School Board voted Friday to move classes online for all students next week due to the rising COVID-19 surge. “As of this morning, we had 507 student positive cases, 165 elementary classroom closures, and then 615 impacted secondary classrooms,” said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. Milpitas parents...
MILPITAS, CA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Security Guards#Detroit#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: No desire to shut down schools amid COVID-19 case rise

Despite a recent rise in pediatric hospital admissions across New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul said schools will stay open amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. Hochul, providing a post-Christmas update Monday morning, said the state is planning “for all scenarios, including the worst-case scenario,” as the omicron variant has contributed to a case rise statewide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Public Schools Taking ‘Rolling Closure Approach’ To COVID-19 Staffing Shortages

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools said it’s taking a “rolling closure approach” to keeping the district open while dealing with COVID-driven staffing shortages. The district has been hit with staffing shortages because of COVID-19 and other absences, moving students to synchronous learning. “The health and safety of our students and staff is a top priority. As students try their best to recoup a year of unfinished learning, we are committed to keeping schools open to provide high-quality in-person learning,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Wayne N. Walters in a news release. “Our rolling closure approach allows us to engage in a day-by-day review of staffing with our school leaders to ensure we are only closing schools for staffing shortages as necessary. We understand this may cause some difficulty for our families, which is why we do not take the decision to close a school even one day lightly during this challenging time,” said Walters. The most recent closures can be found on Pittsburgh Public Schools’ website.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

COVID: San Francisco Unified Faces Potential Teacher Sickout Amid Omicron Surge

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – As COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant continue to rise, the San Francisco Unified School District faces a potential sickout from teachers Thursday amid a heated debate over safety protocols. Almost 700 SFUSD teachers and aides called out sick on Wednesday, as schools across the Bay Area are struggling to keep staff in the classrooms after the holiday break. A petition circulating online is calling for a teacher sickout on Thursday for San Francisco Unified schools. Organizers said the district needs to do more to protect them during the pandemic. “You need to talk about the teachers....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The 74

Ask the Doctor: Navigating the “New Math” of Omicron in Schools

It’s a tricky moment in the pandemic for parents. Mere weeks ago — though it may feel like a lifetime — K-12 operations seemed to be moving toward something of a pandemic equilibrium. Studies had confirmed that COVID spread less in classrooms than the surrounding community, children as young as 5 had gained access to […]
EDUCATION
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Oakland Unified School District Warns Of Potential Sickout By Some Teachers

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The Oakland Unified School District has warned parents that some teachers may stage what they described as an “illegal sickout” on Friday, as school districts across the Bay Area face staffing shortages during the COVID-19 omicron surge. UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools “We need to be clear: this action – at whichever schools it occurs – is likely to significantly disrupt basic operation and instruction and will negatively impact the safety of students,” according to a district statement Thursday. The principal at Oakland Tech High School, meanwhile, sent a message to...
OAKLAND, CA
The Staten Island Advance

‘Super responsible’ vaccinated people at wedding lead to Omicron outbreak at California hospital

Julie Johnson, San Francisco Chronicle (TNS) Most if not all of the guests wore masks when the Nov. 27 wedding ceremony started at a Wisconsin celebration that is now the suspected origin of an outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and the omicron variant among Kaiser Permanente’s Oakland Medical Center staff in California, according to an attendee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS DFW

1,000 Traveling Nurses Headed To North Texas Hospitals In Response To Staffing Shortages

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the COVID-19 omicron variant surges in North Texas, hospitals are struggling with adequate staffing for patients. The good news is reinforcements are on the the way. The state now sending 1,000 traveling nurses to North Texas. “We’ve just seen a lot of COVID patients coming into the ER at a very rapid rate,” bedside nurse Mary Vitullo said. Vitullo isn’t comfortable sharing what hospital she works for, but she hears what other local bedside nurses are experiencing as the Director of the Texas Nurses Association. “It definitely creates a lot of stress and anxiety, mainly because a lot of nurses are...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy