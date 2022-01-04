ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Melania Trump is auctioning off one of her hats

By HOLA! USA
 4 days ago
During her time as First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump wowed with her glamorous and timeless fashion. Now fans of the former first lady’s style can bid on one of the accessories she wore during the Trump administration’s first official state visit...but it will cost you!

The former first lady’s white Herve Pierre hat is part of the Head of State Collection that is being auctioned off

The businesswoman is auctioning off her white broad-brimmed, high blocked crown hat by Herve Pierre. Melania wore the hat to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron to the White House in 2018. The chapeau teamed perfectly with the American first lady’s white Michael Kors suit.

“Mrs. Trump recognized this important moment for the country, and accordingly, a great deal of consideration went into the planning. With a nod to French culture, Mrs. Trump commissioned French-American designer, Hervé Pierre, to create the one-of-a-kind, white hat,” according to MelaniaTrump.com. “Mr. Pierre used the same fabric as Mrs. Trump’s white Michael Kors suit, and constructed the piece in New York City. Mrs. Trump wore a pair of Christian Louboutin stilettos in blue denim, white trim and a red sole, symbolic of her country’s flag.”

The hat, which is signed by Melania, is part of the Head of State Collection, 2022. The collection also includes a watercolor of Melania’s look from the 2018 state visit by French artist Marc-Antoine Coulon, as well as a “one-of-a-kind NFT” of the watercolor. The bidding starts at $250,000. A portion of the proceeds from the auction, which ends Jan. 25, will “provide foster care children with access to computer science and technology education.”

