New drive-thru COVID testing center opens in Mason

Ethos Labs opened a large drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Crossroads Church in Mason on Tuesday.

The site will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. It is one of several testing sites set up at Crossroads churches in the Tri-State. The new testing sites are meant to reduce the wait for getting a COVID test and keep people from going to emergency rooms.

A second drive-thru site will be set up at Crossroads Church in Florence on Thursday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Another site will be located at the Crossroads in Oakley next week where walk-up appointments will be available.

To schedule a testing appointment, visit the Ethos Labs website .

