Black College Football Hall of Fame announces 2022 class

By HBCU Gameday
 4 days ago

January 4, 2022 (Atlanta, GA) – The Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) announced its 13th Class today – the Class of 2022. Seven inductees were selected from a list of 29 Finalists who had been determined earlier by the BCFHOF Selection Committee.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes: Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John “Big Train” Moody (RB, Morris Brown College, 1939-1941), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University), William “Billy” Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) and Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University).

“On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2022,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “These men should feel proud of this honor. They have been voted some of the best to ever play, coach or contribute to football at a Historically Black College & University.”

Votes were tallied from the 10-member Selection Committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL General Managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the Inductees.

The Class of 2022 will be inducted during the Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Juneteenth Celebration, Presented by the Atlanta Falcons on June 18, 2022. The ceremony takes place at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Class of 2022 will make its first public appearance at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on February 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Click here for more on the 2022 class of the BCF Hall of Fame.

SWAC basketball springs into the new year

Alabama A&M forward Jalen Johnaon has tallied 16 and 25 points in two wins for the Bulldogs this week, the early leaders in the SWAC men's hoops race. A&M is on the road at Alcorn State Saturday and Jackson State Monday. Check out all the latest SWAC hoops news here. The post SWAC basketball springs into the new year appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NC A&T men prevail in historic Big South opener

NC A&T battled back from an early deficit to hold serve on its home court in the Aggies firsr-ever game as a member of the Big South Conference. The Aggies Jeremy Robinson here battles three Presbyterian players for a rebound. (photo courtesy NC A&T Athletics) The post NC A&T men prevail in historic Big South opener appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
