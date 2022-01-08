Society of Composers & Lyricists’ SCL Awards Postponed As Covid Numbers Climb – Update

UPDATED, 4:30 PM: The Society of Composers & Lyricists has postponed its third annual SCL Awards amid the surge in Covid cases tied to the Omicron variant. No new date was set for the ceremony that had been set for February 1 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Here is the statement from the group’s president, Ashley Irwin:

Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city and state officials, and our partners, we have made the decision to postpone the 3rd Annual SCL Awards ceremony to a later date. We are determined to keep this an in-person event, and, therefore, the safety and health concerns of those in our music community, our staff, and the production team are of the utmost importance.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, we believe that going ahead with the show on February 1st would not be the best course of action. We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all on a future date, to be announced.

PREVIOUSLY, January 4: Sounds like the Society of Composers & Lyricists has its nominees. The third annual SCL Awards honor music in visual media — film, TV, streaming, interactive — spanning seven categories plus the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent. Read the full list of nominations below.

The in-person trophy show — Covid-permitting — will be hosted by Darren Criss on Tuesday, February 1, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Composer Carter Burwell and filmmakers Joel Coen & Ethan Coen will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award for their 17-film team-up along with a musical tribute performance. The live lineup includes Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Judith Hill.

The 76-year-old Society of Composers & Lyricists is the primary organization for professional film, TV, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. Here are the nominees for the third annual SCL Awards:

STUDIO FILM

Nicholas Britell

DON’T LOOK UP

Netflix

Hans Zimmer

DUNE

Warner Bros.

Germaine Franco

ENCANTO

Walt Disney Pictures

Alexandre Desplat

THE FRENCH DISPATCH

Searchlight Pictures

Jonny Greenwood

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Netflix

INDEPENDENT FILM

Kubilay Uner

AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY

Vertical Entertainment

Daniel Hart

THE GREEN KNIGHT

A24

Rachel Portman

JULIA

Storyville Films/CNN

Alberto Iglesias

PARALLEL MOTHERS

Sony Pictures Classics

Jonny Greenwood

SPENCER

Neon/Topic Studios

SONG MUSICAL/COMEDY

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson

“Just Look Up” from DON’T LOOK UP

Netflix

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT

MGM/United Artists

Amie Doherty

“Fearless” from SPIRIT UNTAMED

DreamWorks Animation

Kris Bowers, Siedah Garrett

“Together All the Way” from DEAR WHITE PEOPLE

Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Home All Summer” from IN THE HEIGHTS

Warner Bros.

SONG DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell

“No Time To Die” from NO TIME TO DIE

MGM/United Artists

Diane Warren

“Somehow You Do” from FOUR GOOD DAYS

Vertical Entertainment

Rufus Wainwright

“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS

Discovery+

Diane Warren

“(Never Gonna) Tame You” from THE MUSTANGS: AMERICA’S WILD HORSES

Virgil Films

Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi, Jeymes Samuel

“Guns Go Bang” from THE HARDER THEY FALL

Netflix

TELEVISION

Natalie Holt

LOKI

Disney+

Jung Jae-il

SQUID GAME

Netflix

Nicholas Britell

SUCCESSION

HBO

Christophe Beck

WANDAVISION

Disney+

Cristobel Tapia de Veer

THE WHITE LOTUS

Apple TV+

INTERACTIVE

Austin Wintory

ALIEN FIRETEAM ELITE

Cold Iron

Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater

BATTLEFIELD 2042

Digital Illusions CE & Electronic Arts

Germaine Franco

KUNG FU PANDA: LAND OF AWESOMENESS

Universal Beijing Resort & Dreamworks Animation

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD

Joy Ngiaw

BLUSH

Apple TV+

Anne-Kathrin Dern

THE CLAUS FAMILY

Netflix

Stephanie Economou

JUPITER’S LEGACY

Netflix