ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Society of Composers & Lyricists’ SCL Awards Postponed As Covid Numbers Climb – Update

By Erik Pedersen
Deadline
Deadline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQAEB_0dcVsIdV00

UPDATED, 4:30 PM: The Society of Composers & Lyricists has postponed its third annual SCL Awards amid the surge in Covid cases tied to the Omicron variant. No new date was set for the ceremony that had been set for February 1 at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Here is the statement from the group’s president, Ashley Irwin:

Upon careful consideration of our members’ safety, analysis with city and state officials, and our partners, we have made the decision to postpone the 3rd Annual SCL Awards ceremony to a later date. We are determined to keep this an in-person event, and, therefore, the safety and health concerns of those in our music community, our staff, and the production team are of the utmost importance.

Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, we believe that going ahead with the show on February 1st would not be the best course of action. We look forward to celebrating our members’ outstanding work with you all on a future date, to be announced.

PREVIOUSLY, January 4: Sounds like the Society of Composers & Lyricists has its nominees. The third annual SCL Awards honor music in visual media — film, TV, streaming, interactive — spanning seven categories plus the David Raksin Award for Emerging Talent. Read the full list of nominations below.

The in-person trophy show — Covid-permitting — will be hosted by Darren Criss on Tuesday, February 1, at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Composer Carter Burwell and filmmakers Joel Coen & Ethan Coen will receive the Spirit of Collaboration Award for their 17-film team-up along with a musical tribute performance. The live lineup includes Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear and Judith Hill.

The 76-year-old Society of Composers & Lyricists is the primary organization for professional film, TV, video game, and musical theater composers and lyricists. Here are the nominees for the third annual SCL Awards:

STUDIO FILM

Nicholas Britell
DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix

Hans Zimmer
DUNE
Warner Bros.

Germaine Franco
ENCANTO
Walt Disney Pictures

Alexandre Desplat
THE FRENCH DISPATCH
Searchlight Pictures

Jonny Greenwood
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Netflix

INDEPENDENT FILM

Kubilay Uner
AMERICAN TRAITOR: THE TRIAL OF AXIS SALLY
Vertical Entertainment

Daniel Hart
THE GREEN KNIGHT
A24

Rachel Portman
JULIA
Storyville Films/CNN

Alberto Iglesias
PARALLEL MOTHERS
Sony Pictures Classics

Jonny Greenwood
SPENCER
Neon/Topic Studios

SONG MUSICAL/COMEDY

Nicholas Britell, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Taura Stinson
“Just Look Up” from DON’T LOOK UP
Netflix

Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT
MGM/United Artists

Amie Doherty
“Fearless” from SPIRIT UNTAMED
DreamWorks Animation

Kris Bowers, Siedah Garrett
“Together All the Way” from DEAR WHITE PEOPLE
Netflix

Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Home All Summer” from IN THE HEIGHTS
Warner Bros.

SONG DRAMA/DOCUMENTARY

Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell
“No Time To Die” from NO TIME TO DIE
MGM/United Artists

Diane Warren
“Somehow You Do” from FOUR GOOD DAYS
Vertical Entertainment

Rufus Wainwright
“Secret Sister” from REBEL HEARTS
Discovery+

Diane Warren
“(Never Gonna) Tame You” from THE MUSTANGS: AMERICA’S WILD HORSES
Virgil Films

Shawn Carter, Scott Mescudi, Jeymes Samuel
“Guns Go Bang” from THE HARDER THEY FALL
Netflix

TELEVISION

Natalie Holt
LOKI
Disney+

Jung Jae-il
SQUID GAME
Netflix

Nicholas Britell
SUCCESSION
HBO

Christophe Beck
WANDAVISION
Disney+

Cristobel Tapia de Veer
THE WHITE LOTUS
Apple TV+

INTERACTIVE

Austin Wintory
ALIEN FIRETEAM ELITE
Cold Iron

Hildur Guđnadóttir & Sam Slater
BATTLEFIELD 2042
Digital Illusions CE & Electronic Arts

Germaine Franco
KUNG FU PANDA: LAND OF AWESOMENESS
Universal Beijing Resort & Dreamworks Animation

DAVID RAKSIN AWARD

Joy Ngiaw
BLUSH
Apple TV+

Anne-Kathrin Dern
THE CLAUS FAMILY
Netflix

Stephanie Economou
JUPITER’S LEGACY
Netflix

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Mau’: Greenwich Entertainment Picks Up Doc Profiling Revered Designer For March Release

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Mau, the first-ever feature-length doc about world-renowned designer Bruce Mau. The indie distributor will release the film written and directed by Benji and Jono Bergmann (Netflix’s Oscar-shortlisted Camp Confidential) in theaters on March 18. Mau is the Canadian Chrysler Award winner behind companies including Massive Change Network and Bruce Mau Studio. The film of the same name brings to light the story of the designer’s unlikely rise in the creative world and his ever-optimistic push to expand the boundaries of his craft. It explores Mau’s unique and incredible career—from Mecca to MOMA,...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar. On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto. In TV, Emmy champs Succession from...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Film Analysis: With ‘Belfast’, ‘King Richard’, ‘CODA’, And ‘Gucci’, The Actors Are All About Family

It was a mixed bag of good and bad news for many films in Wednesday morning’s announcement of nominations for the 28th annual SAG Awards, and as the first major guild to weigh in on this year’s race what the nominating committee of randomly chosen SAG-AFTRA members said takes on real import as the guild has an excellent track record of reflecting where Oscar nominations might be headed. That said, MGM’s House of Gucci’s strong showing might surprise pundits with an excellent score of a co-leading three nominations including in the all-important Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s version of Best Picture....
MOVIES
Deadline

Javier Bardem Celebrates SAG Nomination; Dreams Of Riding Sandworm In ‘Dune 2’ This Summer

Javier Bardem faced many challenges in bringing Desi Arnaz to life in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos, and he is being recognized for his efforts by his peers with a Screen Actors Guild nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama on Wednesday. “I’m very proud and so happy that people are reacting this way to the performance,” Bardem tells Deadline shortly after the nominations were announced on Wednesday. “This was a challenging performance in so many ways, mainly because I was portraying an iconic person and that’s always very scary and very challenging.” He continues, “I really tried to bring Desi’s...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Deadline

How Joe Wright & DP Seamus McGarvey Redefined The Period Genre With Pics Like ‘Cyrano’ – Crew Call Podcast

There’s a fascinating rhythm, and most definitely visually, to Joe Wright’s filmography, and a lot of that has to do with the filmmaker’s longstanding working relationship with DP Seamus McGarvey. The duo met doing music videos together and went on to work on six movies, starting with 2007’s Atonement, on which McGarvey received an Oscar nom for his cinematography, 2012’s Anna Karenina (notching another DP Oscar nom) as well as 2015’s Pan, 2017’s The Darkest Hour and now Cyrano. We talk with Wright how he was drawn to making a feature take of the stage musical; Haley Bennett being a force behind...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘America Latina’ Filmmakers Damiano & Fabio D’Innocenzo Sign With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Damiano and Fabio D’Innocenzo, the Italian writer-directors behind the film America Latina, have signed with WME for representation. The brothers’ horror-thriller is set for release on January 13, after making its world premiere at the 2021 Venice Film Festival. It centers on Massimo (Elio Germano), the the proprietor of a dental surgery who has attained everything he could have desired: a villa in a peaceful setting and a family that he loves. Then, the unforeseen bursts into this imperturbable and calm springtime: on a day like any other Massimo goes down to the cellar and the absurd takes possession of his...
MOVIES
Deadline

Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett Continue Record Streaks For SAG Award Film Nominations

Meryl Streep continues to be the most nominated feature performer at the SAG Awards, with a current total running count of 17 after her ensemble recognition in Wednesday’s nominations for Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.  Overall, including TV noms, Streep counts 19 SAG nominations in her career including noms from such TV series as Big Little Lies (ensemble drama) in 2020 and a 2004 win for female lead actor in a TV movie/miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America. Cate Blanchett isn’t far behind, taking her SAG nom running total to second place among all feature performers from 14 to 16 today with a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Margaret Qualley Talks Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things’, Status Of Her Fred Astaire-Ginger Rogers Pic As She Nabs First Solo SAG Nom for ‘Maid’

After earning her first solo SAG Award nomination this morning for her turn in Netflix’s Maid, Margaret Qualley spoke with Deadline about her experience with the series, as well as upcoming roles in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Victorian drama Poor Things, Claire Denis’ The Stars at Noon and Zachary Wigon’s thriller Sanctuary, and the status of the film Fred & Ginger from director Jonathan Entwistle, in which she’s set to play Ginger Rogers opposite Jamie Bell’s Fred Astaire. While Spider-Man‘s Tom Holland recently announced that he will topline his own Astaire biopic for Sony, Qualley is unaware at this point of when Fred...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Darren Criss
Person
Siedah Garrett
Person
Christophe Beck
Person
Alexandre Desplat
Person
Billie Eilish
Deadline

Andrew Garfield On His SAG Nom For Netflix’s ‘tick, tick…BOOM!’: “This Nomination Honors Jonathan Larson”

Andrew Garfield scored a SAG nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for the Netflix film tick, tick…BOOM! In the film Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who’s waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical.  Waking up early in the morning with his dog in tow to talk to Deadline about his nomination, Garfield got candid about portraying the late Rent composer Jonathan Larson and showing respect to his legacy. This experience and acknowledgement by his peers isn’t something the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Jerry Longarzo Dies: Entertainment Lawyer & Grammy Winner Was Former Fox & Disney Executive

Jerry Longarzo, an entertainment lawyer and Grammy winner who co-founded and was managing partner of Longarzo Vance Klevan LLP, died January 11 in Los Angeles after a nearly year-long fight against pancreatic cancer. He was 58. “Jerry was a force,” LVK Partner, Christian Vance said today of Longarzo. “He brought an energy and enthusiasm to everything he did… both personally and professionally,” the lawyer continued. “He left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry and this firm. The team that he built here is committed to Jerry’s client-centric philosophy,” Vance also noted. “The firm remains committed to continue executing on Jerry’s vision,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section. Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles. “Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cinedigm Acquires Horror Pic ‘Incarnation’ Starring Taye Diggs, Jessica Uberuaga & Michael Madsen

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the horror film Incarnation starring Taye Diggs (All American, House on Haunted Hill), Jessica Uberuaga (Take Back) and Michael Madsen (Species, Hell Ride), with plans to release it in theaters and on VOD on February 18. The first feature from director Isaac Walsh picks up with the young couple of Brad (Diggs) and Jess (Uberuaga) as they move to Los Angeles in search of a better life. When they stumble upon a hidden real estate gem, managed by the laid-back landlord Peter (Madsen), they are elated by their turn of fortune. But their ideal...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Composers#Awards Ceremony#Musical Theater#Scl Awards#Covid#Omicron
Deadline

‘King Richard’: Read The Screenplay That Aces The Venus And Serena Williams Story

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. Richard Williams became King Richard because of the lineage he cultivated. Will Smith plays the father to tennis sensations Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena Williams (Demi Singleton) in the Warner Bros biopic. The real Williams sisters are executive producers along with their sister Isha Price. Before they were born, Richard wrote a 78-page plan to train his daughters to become tennis champions. When Venus and Serena were children in the ‘90s, they practiced in Compton. The film shows how...
TENNIS
Deadline

How To Watch The SAG Awards Nominations Announcement Online

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will announce nominees Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, with the online-only ceremony kicking off at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on Instagram Live. The noms are being unveiled exclusively Instagram for a second year in a row, at @sagawards and @vanessahudgens. Ten minutes before the main noms are announced in 15 motion picture and television categories, the @sagawards’ Instagram Stories will feature an introduction by SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, with noms for Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film ensembles to follow. It all leads up to the SAG Awards ceremony February 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT simulcast live on TNT and TBS from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The event is being planned as an in-person fete this year after the 2021 ceremony, delayed until April, was truncated to a one-hour presentation because of the pandemic. Stick with Deadline after this morning’s noms are unveiled for reactions and analysis of the SAG Awards, usually a solid predictor for the Oscars thanks to the overlap of guild voters in the Actors Branch of the Academy. The Oscars will announced their nominees February 8 ahead of a planned March 27 ceremony.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

‘Promised Land’: John Ortiz Says It Took Him 30 Years To Land His First Leading Role On TV

After a three-decades-long career, John Ortiz will finally take on the leading role in the upcoming ABC family drama Promised Land, premiering January 24. With credits in major films like Carlito’s Way, Amistad, American Gangster, and Silver Linings Playbook, and the small screen in Medium, The Handmaid’s Tale, Mayans M.C., why has it taken so long for Hollywood to recognize his bankability as a leading star? Ortiz stars as the Sandoval family patriarch Joe Sandoval, a vintner married to Lettie (Cecilia Suarez) and with who he shares a blended family of their respective children from prior relationships and a son who is...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Ariana DeBose On Her SAG Nom For Steven Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’: “This Nomination Is Not Just For My Work, But For Who I am”

Rita Moreno is the first Latinx actress to win an Oscar. It was her performance in Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise 1961 film of West Side Story as Anita that garnered her the win. Since Moreno’s historic win, there has only been nine Latina actresses nominated for an Academy Award, and Ariana DeBose may just be the tenth–and a shoe in to win.  DeBose was nominated for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a supporting actress, and she manifested this moment. “It’s not that you don’t believe something different could happen for you, but you put it out in the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Rupert Friend And Richard Ayoade Join Wes Anderson’s Adaptation Of Roald Dahl’s ‘The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar’ At Netflix

EXCLUSIVE: Rupert Friend and Richard Ayoade are the latest additions to join the all-star cast of Netflix’s adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, which Wes Anderson is writing and directing. Friend and Ayoade join the previously announced Benedict Cumberbatch, Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. Netflix had no comment on the project. The original book is made up of several short stories, and while it’s unknown which ones would be covered in this project, sources do say it would consist of three mini-films similar to the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Production is expected to start next week...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Monarch’: Fox Pushes “Priority” Drama To Fall

Monarch, the country music family dynasty series starring Susan Sarandon, Trace Adkins, Anna Friel and Beth Ditto, has become the latest victim of Covid-19. Fox has pushed back the launch of the series from January to fall, citing the rising spread of the virus. The series was set to premiere on Sunday January 30. The network called the series, which is its first fully-owned drama, a “top priority” but was forced in to the move as a result of the impact of the pandemic on production. Fox is hoping that by shifting the show to fall of its 2022/23 season, it will benefit from having the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘SNL’: Roddy Ricch Drops Out Due To Covid, Pop Band Bleachers Replaces Rapper As Musical Guest

Saturday Night Live has been hit with another Covid-related problem. Roddy Ricch, who was set to be musical guest this weekend alongside host Ariana DeBose, has had to drop out of the show due to Covid exposure. He will be replaced by pop band Bleachers, featuring Jack Antonoff, who has worked with the likes of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray. It is Bleachers’ SNL debut. “Due to recent Covid exposure on my team and to keep everyone safe I won’t be able to perform on SNL this weekend. I’m working with the SNL team to lock in a new date though,” Ricch...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama; Fictionz Podcast ‘Bleed’; Ira Levy New Company — North America Briefs

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired worldwide sales rights to feature film Saul At Night, a sci-fi drama and feature debut by Cory Santilli, written by Daniel Miska. Starring Kentucker Audley, Suzanne Clément, Stephanie Ellis and Acadia Colan, the movie follows Saul Capgras (Audley) as he is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment. A legally imposed curfew and mandated sleeping schedule has been forced upon citizens, except Saul, the one person who rests during the day and spends his waking hours in the eerie and lonely night. Alienated from his family, Saul begins to invent ways...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy