Environment

High Wind Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-04 08:10:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 19:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Hardin County in southeastern Texas * Until 715 PM CST. * At 645 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles southwest of Votaw, or 12 miles west of Thicket, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Thicket and Votaw around 705 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy lake effect snow possible with total snow accumulations in excess of 7 inches. * WHERE...Oneida county. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 AM to 4 PM EST Sunday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions Sunday. Travel could be very difficult to impossible at times Sunday night through Monday night.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 14:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Liberty; Polk The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Liberty County in southeastern Texas Southern Polk County in southeastern Texas * Until 315 PM CST. * At 249 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dayton Lakes, or 11 miles north of Dayton, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kenefick, Dayton Lakes, Moss Hill and Rye. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Hancock, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wood, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 21:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Hancock; Lucas; Ottawa; Sandusky; Seneca; Wood; Wyandot WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Freezing rain occurring. Ice accumulation of a light glaze. * WHERE...Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky, Hancock, Seneca and Wyandot counties. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be especially careful on bridges and overpasses which may ice first.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Harris by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 15:12:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas * Until 345 PM CST. * At 312 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Deer Park, moving north at 20 to 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Morgan`s Point around 325 PM CST. Deer Park around 330 PM CST. San Jacinto State Park around 335 PM CST. Western Baytown around 345 PM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Juneau; La Crosse; Monroe; Vernon Patchy Freezing Drizzle, Areas Of Fog This Evening Patchy freezing drizzle along with areas of fog will persist through much of the late evening hours. Visibilities will be reduced to a mile or less at times. Icy spots could develop on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Take it slow and drive with caution if traveling this evening. The fog and freezing drizzle will be swept away with a west to east moving cold front by midnight, although the colder air in the wake of the front could further result in localized icy spots on roads. In addition, gusty northwest winds will drop wind chills into teens below zero overnight.
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Mineral, Hampshire, Jefferson, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Mineral; Hampshire; Jefferson; Morgan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:16:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas Southwestern Shelby County in eastern Texas Northwestern San Augustine County in eastern Texas * Until 500 PM CST. * At 416 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Melrose, or 7 miles east of Nacogdoches, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Center, Garrison, Martinsville, Melrose, Arcadia and Stockman. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:41:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grand Valley ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Freezing rain during the late morning resulting in a thin glaze of ice. * WHERE...Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 20:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Liberty The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas * Until 815 PM CST. * At 620 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 5 and 8 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Rye and Tarkington Prairie. This includes the following Low Water Crossings County Road 2650 at Menard Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Mason by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 18:01:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-09 04:44:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 200 AM PST. Target Area: Mason The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Skokomish River At Potlatch affecting Mason County. .Heavy rain has ended and the river has crested. With drier conditions expected, the river will continue to recede and will fall below flood stage late tonight. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Skokomish River At Potlatch. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.5 feet, the Skokomish River will cause widespread flooding of pasture lands, with water flowing quickly over West Bourgault Road and Skokomish Valley Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:30 PM PST Saturday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM PST Saturday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 16.1 feet early Monday morning. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.5 feet on 01/07/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MASON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Orange, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Orange; Southern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, southeastern Tyler, eastern Hardin, northwestern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 PM CST At 1259 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaumont, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Kountze, Sour Lake, Evadale, Fred, Warren, Buna, Bevil Oaks, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Caney Head, Weiss Bluff and Village Mills. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 861 and 841. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Tyler and northeastern Jasper Counties through 500 PM CST At 433 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Warren, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Woodville, Kirbyville, Warren, Town Bluff, Fred, Spurger, Roganville, Magnolia Springs, Mt. Union, Ivanhoe and Hillister. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JASPER COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph. * WHERE...Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler and Steuben counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Southern Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Southern Jasper A strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson and southeastern Hardin Counties through 100 PM CST At 1229 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorms near China, or near Nome, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph... penny size hail and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Silsbee, Kountze, Sour Lake, Nome, Hamshire, Bevil Oaks, China, Fannett, Weiss Bluff and La Belle. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 854 and 832. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Livingston, Northern Cayuga, Ontario, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Livingston; Northern Cayuga; Ontario; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 1 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Livingston, and Ontario counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very slippery road conditions on untreated surfaces.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 08:27:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .Dry conditions are expected on Sunday. The flood crest along the Chehalis will move downstream and reach Porter Sunday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will cause major near record flooding from Oakville downstream to Grays Harbor. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate numerous farms and roads...including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 51.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Saturday was 52.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 52.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Liberty, Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 15:10:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Liberty; Polk THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL LIBERTY AND SOUTHERN POLK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 315 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for Liberty Countyat this time.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

