High Wind Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 12:28:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 13:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Northern Jasper; Orange; Southern Jasper; Tyler A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jefferson, southeastern Tyler, eastern Hardin, northwestern Orange and southeastern Jasper Counties through 145 PM CST At 1259 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Beaumont, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Beaumont, Lumberton, Vidor, Silsbee, Kountze, Sour Lake, Evadale, Fred, Warren, Buna, Bevil Oaks, China, Rose City, Pine Forest, Lakeview, Caney Head, Weiss Bluff and Village Mills. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 861 and 841. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
