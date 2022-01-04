High Wind Warning issued for Southern Seward Peninsula Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 19:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-11 08:27:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 400 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River At Porter affecting Grays Harbor County. .Dry conditions are expected on Sunday. The flood crest along the Chehalis will move downstream and reach Porter Sunday morning. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River At Porter. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 52.0 feet, the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor will cause major near record flooding from Oakville downstream to Grays Harbor. Deep and swift flood waters will inundate numerous farms and roads...including SR 12. High tidal levels at Aberdeen will worsen flooding along the lower reaches. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters...tributaries...and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM PST Saturday the stage was 51.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM PST Saturday was 52.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 52.1 feet late tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO