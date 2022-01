CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has not been seen for almost 24 hours. Staff at a group home on the 14200 block of Glenside Road told authorities 33-year-old Antonio Simpson suddenly ran away from the residence around 7 p.m. Tuesday. They said he was a new client at the home and they were unsure why he ran off.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO