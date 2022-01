Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate in the Rochester area has dipped below 2-percent for the first time in 3-years. The latest jobs report from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development shows the jobless rate in Olmsted County dropped 3-tenths of a percentage point from October to 1.8-percent in November. It marked the first time since November 2018 the rate has been under 2-percent and matched the rate reported 3-years ago. A year ago, the unemployment rate for Olmsted County was 3.4-percent.

