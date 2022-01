1. 1-for-1 2. Stock Units are accrued under the Issuer's Amended and Restated 2012 Omnibus Stock Incentive Compensation Plan (as approved by stockholders on January 5, 2022) ("Stock Plan") and are payable in shares upon retirement in either lump sum or five annual installments. Accruals resulted from the Reporting Person's election to receive a portion of annual director fees payable on January 5, 2022 in the form of deferred stock units.

