ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

HUD offering disaster assistance for Arkansas tornado victims

By Alexis Nalley
ArkLaTexhomepage
ArkLaTexhomepage
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dk2p4_0dcVqmql00

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Tuesday that federal disaster assistance is available for the Arkansas communities affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that tore through the area Dec. 10 and 11.

The federal assistance is available to the storm victims in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff Counties, HUD officials said.

UPDATE: 11 tornadoes confirmed in Arkansas from the December 10th event

According to HUD, the assistance will provide immediate foreclosure relief for the counties declared a major disaster. This will stop all foreclosure actions against individuals behind on their loans within the declared disaster boundaries.

Mortgage insurance and home rehabilitation insurance is also available, enabling those who have lost their homes and are facing the daunting task of rebuilding or buying another home to finance the purchase or refinance of a house, HUD reported.

According to officials, borrowers from participating FHA-approved lenders are eligible for 100 percent financing, including closing costs.

President approves major disaster declaration in response to Dec. 10 tornadoes

The department also announced it will share information on housing providers that have available units with FEMA and the state. Public housing agencies can also apply for administrative flexibility through disaster waivers offered by HUD.

Find the full list of disaster programs at HUD.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ArkLaTexHomepage.

Comments / 0

Related
ArkLaTexhomepage

Deer tested in 2 N Louisiana parishes free of fatal disease

More than 300 deer tested in two parishes near Arkansas were all free of a deadly brain disease, so hunters in those parishes may resume baiting, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Friday.
ArkLaTexhomepage

How conspiracies fueled ArkLaTex support for Capitol violence

The spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online and from political officials that fueled the violence in Washington on D.C. affected every corner of the country. Supporters of the riots, organized online through forums like the Parler App, included many people across the ArkLaTex as well. One Vivian man still faces charges for his participation in the insurrection.
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Tornado#Housing Assistance#Mortgage Insurance#Extreme Weather#Fha#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
ArkLaTexhomepage

ArkLaTexhomepage

412
Followers
205
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

KTAL NBC 6 and ArkLaTexHomepage.com is your source for local news that matters. ArkLaTexhomepage.com brings you coverage on topics and issues that impact your community, from severe weather and safety matters to local events and sports coverage.

 https://arklatexhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy