On Monday, movie fans were hit with some surprising and disappointing news. Sony announced that the release date for Morbius had been delayed once again with the highly anticipated film now set to release on April 1st. No specific reason was immediately given for the shift in release date, and this is far from the first time that the film has been rescheduled — the film was rescheduled at least three times previously — and while fans are speculating as to the reason for this latest delay, another question is starting to bubble up: are more box office delays on the horizon?

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO