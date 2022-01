With Jimmy Butler sidelined by injury and Kyle Lowry ejected in the first half, Max Strus' return came at an opportune time for the Miami Heat. Strus had 25 points and the Heat snapped a two-game losing streak with a 115-109 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night despite Butler's absence. Lowry's ejection left the already short-handed Heat with nine players for the rest of the game.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO