The adidas Ultra 4D Returns With Its “Sonic Ink” Colorway

Cardi B has seen great success paying homage to her hometown of New York through her Reebok collections. The latest, Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime, is inspired by the city's vibrant lights and skyline, hence the metallic flash of her classic leather shoes that are available in women's, grade-school, preschool, and toddler sizes. With the flashy kicks comes some new apparel (in sizes 2XS to 4X), including a gray co-ord legging set, colorblock cargos, and a plush robe. While we've seen plenty of bold palettes from Cardi before, this drop introduces five signature shades: core black/vector, red/Champagne, Champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver, and fluid blue.
Comments / 0