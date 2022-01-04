ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

New Oregon laws going into effect in January

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarting Jan. 1, 2022, it will be illegal to discriminate against Black people for their hairstyles in Oregon workplaces and public education institutions. At the same time, several new...

FJB LGB 45th
4d ago

so once again the back community is singled out!!! why does the government always make it a race issue? they are apart of the problem in today's hate war..

Baumgart5
4d ago

Um, WTF? Ya know, black or white it doesn't change the person inside. There is so much black culture that is being force fed to the rest of us that it's causing white kids in America to feel like they shoukd hang their heads. LITERALLY! A black student told my son he she be ashamed to be white. My beothers are full Sequoia tribe and my mother was ½ Cherokee nation b4 they formed nations. My kids want me to do a DNA test to PROVE they're not white. I refuse. I want them PROUD. BLACK, WHITE, BROWN OR PURPLE!

