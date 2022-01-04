New Oregon laws going into effect in January

(The Center Square) – A series of new Virginia laws go into effect in the new year, including changes to required car insurance coverage. Beginning in January, car insurance companies will be required to provide $30,000 in coverage for injury or death to one person and $60,000 in coverage for injury or death to two or more people. This will be an increase of $5,000 worth of coverage for one person and an increase of $10,000 of coverage for two or more people. The property damage coverage will remain at $20,000.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO