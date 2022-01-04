ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MUSIC: Endolyne Children’s Choir winter session starts today – new singers welcome!

 5 days ago

Young singer in the household? Endolyne Children’s Choir welcomes new participants for its winter session, which starts today! Here’s the announcement:. Endolyne Children’s Choir is excited to welcome all three of our choir levels back to in-person rehearsals this Winter Session. This is the first time that our youngest singers in...

Gresham Outlook

GHS Winter Choir Concert returns

The winter concert was Gresham High School's second choir performance of the year Gresham High School had its second choir performance on of the year on Friday, Dec. 17. COVID-19 altered the timeframe for its grand opening in 2020. Friday night's performance had the auditorium packed to the brim with local families and excited community members eager to hear the choirs of Gresham high. Before the performance had even started, the audience was enjoying conversation about what might be showcased, but as soon as the lights shut off, silence swept through the crowd. Opening the...
GRESHAM, OR
Stereogum

Stream Teenage Halloween & The Homeless Gospel Choir’s New Split EP

Teenage Halloween are kicking off 2022 with a new split EP. The New Jersey power-pop punks have teamed up with Pittsburgh’s the Homeless Gospel Choir for a new four-song release comprising the first studio recordings from either group since 2020. Homeless Gospel Choir was once Derek Zanetti’s solo folk-punk project, but they’re fully electrified on the sister songs “Harrisburg Shoes” and “Pittsburgh Shoes,” anthems that would make a lot of sense alongside the Hold Steady or some similarly hearty underground rockers. Then come two infectious new Teenage Halloween tracks. The latter, “Burn,” was debuted in a live session last year. The former, “Floating,” features the memorable lyric, “Don’t want to teach a gender studies class in every conversation I have, it’s arduous.”
MUSIC
chapelboro.com

UNC Children’s Hospital Shares New Music Video to Celebrate New Year

Like many people on New Year’s Eve, the team at UNC Children’s Hospital decided to go dancing. A group of pediatricians at the Chapel Hill hospital once again got their groove on to film another music video celebrating the new year and the work of the UNC Children’s community. At the beginning of 2021, the team made a video filmed to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” to thank the hospital for its hard work during the first full year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Napa Valley Register

St. Helena Children's Chorus, Teen Choir, Chamber Choir begin soon

The St. Helena Choral Society is announcing a new season of the St. Helena Children’s Chorus, Teen Choir and Chamber Choir. The St. Helena Children's Chorus, under the direction of Craig and Melissa Bond, will begin the spring semester on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3:30 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church. Auditions for new singers will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, between 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. Call Craig Bond at 963-7712 to set a time for the audition.
ENTERTAINMENT
wshu.org

Listen today: A new way to Winter

You can hear Vivaldi's Winter from The Four Season with fresh ears as we check out how Max Richter "recomposed" it. Tune in at 9 am on 91.1 and 107.5 FM and our music stream.
MUSIC
Herald-Journal

Pub musical performance 'The Choir of Man' to kick off tour in Logan

It may not have been the obvious choice to make Logan, Utah, the first stop on a U.K.-based pub-themed musical show’s American tour, but Wendi Hassan thinks it was the right one. “The Choir of Man,” described on the Cache Arts site as “the best pub ‘lock-in’ you’ve ever...
LOGAN, UT
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS New York

Bon Jovi Announces 2022 Tour Dates, But None In New Jersey So Far

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Iconic rock band Bon Jovi announced its 2022 tour dates Friday without any concerts planned in New Jersey. The band, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018, was formed in the Garden State. Lead singer Jon Bon Jovi was born in Perth Amboy and grew up in Sayreville. The tour starts April 1 in Omaha with future performances in St. Paul, Milwaukee, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greenville, Savannah, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Indianapolis, St. Louis, Austin, Houston, Dallas and Nashville. It’s official! We’ll be headed back out on this road this April for the #BonJovi2022Tour. Pre-sales begin January 11th and tickets will be available to the public beginning January 14th. For more information on tickets and VIP, head to https://t.co/6OX1pkc5GD. See you soon! ❤️🗡 pic.twitter.com/HqJ1rGACMb — Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) January 7, 2022 Additional concerts could be announced at a later time.
MUSIC
KUTV

Utah singer Mykel's talks new single, music video

KUTV — If you're looking for some great music to ring in the new year, make sure to check out Mykel!. Mykel joined Fresh Living to share more about her journey as an artist and her upcoming single. Mykel is a dynamic vocalist and singer-songwriter, with diverse music featuring...
UTAH STATE
vpm.org

Artsline - Welcome the New Year with music, culture, and family fun!

“Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.” ~Michael Josephson. Richmond is brimming with hidden opportunities – especially throughout our arts & culture landscape! If you are looking forward to ringing in the New Year with parties and merriment, RVA has you covered. But if you are looking for something quieter, more contemplative, we have that too. And there’s also something for the kids this week, as well as the entire family! Enjoy and here’s to 2022!
RICHMOND, VA
The Independent

Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77

Michael Lang a co-creator and promoter of the 1969 Woodstock music festival that served as a touchstone for generations of music fans, has died. Michael Pagnotta, a spokesperson for Lang’s family, said Sunday the 77-year-old had been battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma and passed away Saturday at New York’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center “He was absolutely an historic figure, and also a great guy," Pagnotta, who said he had known Lang for about 30 years, told The Associated Press. "Both of those thing go hand in hand." Along with partners Artie Kornfeld, John Roberts and Joel Rosenman, Lang...
CELEBRITIES
westseattleblog.com

NEW YEAR: West Seattle Tae Kwon Do classes start Tuesday

The new year brings a new season for many West Seattle activities – including Tae Kwon Do. Here’s the announcement:. The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is offering in-person classes at High Point Community Center in January. Adults (18 and older) can sign up to learn Tae Kwon Do, a Korean martial art known for its fast sparring techniques, dynamic forms, and strong kicks. Classes cost only $40/month and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:30 pm and Saturdays 9:30-11:30 am.
SEATTLE, WA
The Guardian

The Guardian view on the six-hour show: the curious business of lengthy art

It’s nothing new to note that the rise of streaming services has the potential to unleash the screen artwork from its standard length and form. The television documentary maker Adam Curtis, for example, long ago embraced iPlayer rather than linear television for his films, because on the streaming platform they would find a home away from the “rigid formats and schedules of network television”. In 2015, his film Bitter Lake, about the banal narratives imposed on a complex world by reductive world leaders, occupied two hours and 20 minutes – more time than he would have been allotted by even the most indulgent channel controller.
MOVIES
The Independent

Michael Lang death: Woodstock organiser dies, aged 77

Michael Lang, the co-creator and organiser of the Woodstock Music & Art Festival, has died aged 77.According to family spokesperson Michael Pagnotta, Lang died in New York on Saturday 8 January from a rare form of Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.Lang grew up in Brooklyn before entering a career in concert promotion in the 1960s.He promoted the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which drew 25,000 attendees and had a line-up including Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa.Lang then moved to Woodstock, in upstate New York. Along with co-founders John Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld and John P Roberts, he went on to create the famous musical...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

