Ocean County, NJ

Bus Fatality Under Investigation In Lakewood

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
New Jersey Transit Police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man, who has not been identified, was killed, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

The fatal crash occurred at about 9:45 p.m. Monday at the Lakewood Bus Terminal on Route 88, Billhimer said.

The driver of the bus was located in Howell and has been cooperative with the investigation, Billhimer said.

The victim was found lying by the side of the road. He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, Southern Campus, in Lakewood, where he was pronounced dead, the prosecutor said.

“The operator of the bus has been cooperative and this is an active and ongoing investigation," Billhimer said.

Anyone in possession of information concerning this investigation is urged to contact Detective John Doran of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, extension 3524.

Daily Voice

Police: Fleeing Shoplifter Struck On Busy Route 4

A fleeing shoplifter was struck and injured running across Route 4 in River Edge, authorities said. Jaime Rojas, a 35-year-old repeat offender from Bloomfield, was standing at the bus shelter on the westbound side of the highway around 5:45 p.m. Thursday when police investigating a shoplifting at the nearby CVS spotted him, River Edge Police Chief Michael Walker said.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
Daily Voice

1 Dead After Minivan Loses Control On Route 78

An unidentified Lebanon man died after a minivan full of people lost control early Saturday morning on Route 78 in Berks County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The 2013 Chrysler Town and Country was in the right lane heading west when it crossed the fog line and onto the snowy and icy berm near mile marker 9.8 in Bethel Township around 2 a.m., authorities said.
Daily Voice

Victim Airlifted In Morris County Crash: DEVELOPING

A victim was airlifted following a Friday afternoon crash in Morris County, developing reports say. A vehicle crashed into a pole near 106 Route 23 southbound in Riverdale shortly before 4 p.m., according to initial and unconfirmed reports. The occupant was trapped in the vehicle but was conscious and alert...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

