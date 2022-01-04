ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferies Upgrades Warner Music To Buy; Bumps Up Price Target By 22%

By Anusuya Lahiri
 4 days ago
Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz upgraded Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $50, up from $41. The price target implies an upside of 20.7%....

