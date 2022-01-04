Experts promote interaction with Idaho’s ‘Dark Sky Reserve’

Light pollution is defined as “glare, light trespass, and light which is reflected into the night sky that contributes to sky glow.” It is caused by unshielded, misplaced, excessive, or unnecessary outdoor lighting. Studies have shown that artificial light at night is detrimental to human health, wastes money, disrupts wildlife, is an environmental hazard that promotes climate change and, contrary to popular belief, may even contribute to crime. All else aside, light pollution destroys our ability to appreciate the starry wonders of the night sky. Hamptons Observatory and the Middle Country Public Library are pleased to bring you this important, free virtual discussion about how eliminating light pollution can be of benefit to you and your community.

2 DAYS AGO