Flames News & Rumors: Arena Deals, Game Postponements & More

By Flames News, Rumors: Arena Deals, Game Postponements, More
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, the arena deal between the Calgary Flames owners and the city has been officially terminated. In other news, two additional Flames games have been postponed later on this month. Meanwhile, prospect Matthew Coronato spoke on his brief World Junior experience. Last but...

arenadigest.com

With new Calgary Flames arena deal dead, what comes next?

With a new Calgary Flames arena deal officially dead, the future of the team at the Scotiabank Saddledome–which is literally falling down–is now under debate. Lots of things are under debate, actually. A little background: On Dec. 21 Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (“CSEC”) pulled the plug on a deal with the city for a new arena, as rising costs and an expansion of the arena plan by the city caused CSEC to halt the project: “the City and CSEC have been unable to resolve a number of issues relating to the escalating costs of the Project.” When the agreement for a new Calgary Flames arena was reached in December 2019, the funding was split 50-50 between the city and the Flames owner. But with the city adding more conditions to the project, such as infrastructure and climate costs, and then telling the Flames to cover these costs, the owners decided to take a hike.
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canadiens, Oilers, Flames, Rangers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Elliotte Friedman wondered if Carey Price will simply take a year off now that the Olympics are out of the question? Meanwhile, in Edmonton, things have gone from bad to worse and there are calls for immediate change. The Calgary Flames new arena deal is dead and why aren’t the New York Rangers trying harder to res-sign Ryan Strome?
CBS Minnesota

‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
The New Arena Deal Is Officially Dead

The CSEC announced today the the new arena deal is officially dead due to neither party doing anything to change the project before the start of the New Year. This leaves the Flames and the city of Calgary with no prospects as of now for a new arena for Calgary's sports teams or entertainment.
nyihockeynow.com

Schedule Changes: A Postponed Game Rescheduled & Arena Swap

The New York Islanders had five games postponed this season due to COVID-19. On Tuesday, the National Hockey League announced schedule changes for the Islanders, as one of those five games will be made up in January, with a venue swap for the final two meetings of the season against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
