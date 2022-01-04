ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSI GS66 Stealth Intel Core i7-11800H 15.6" 2560x1440 QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop w/ RTX 3080 Graphics $2499

techbargains.com
 4 days ago

MSI GS66 Stealth Intel Core i7-11800H 15.6" 2560x1440 QHD 240Hz Gaming Laptop (GS6611021) with 16GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080...

www.techbargains.com

Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs Intel Core i7-12700K: Battle of the high-end CPU

Intel may have had a hard time keeping up AMD’s dominance in the CPU market, but things have certainly changed with the arrival of the new Alder Lake chips. All three Alder Lake chips released so far — Core i5-12600K, Core i7-12700K, and the Core i9-12900K — look very promising on paper. As detailed in our Alder Lake review, both Core i5-12600K and the Core i9-12900K dominate the competition to become our picks for the best CPUs on the market right now. In this article, we’re going to take a look at the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X vs the Intel Core i7-12700K comparison to find out which CPU is best for your next PC build.
COMPUTERS
SPY

3 Reasons How Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 is Changing Computing

Foldables are increasingly becoming a normal part of the tech community. Just look at the handful of foldable smartphones around, so don’t expect this trend to fizzle out anytime soon. Asus, in particular, is making an impression on everyone with its Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 during CES 2022 — a foldable hybrid laptop that features a generous 17.3-inch 2,560 x 1,920 display when unfolded. It’s the world’s first foldable 17-inch OLED laptop and has intriguing uses, since it’s accompanied by a Bluetooth keyboard that can effectively give you that desktop experience anywhere you take it. Although, you can keep the...
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

Get $900 off this RTX 2070 Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop

Razer Blade laptops are among our favourite gaming laptops on the market. They tend to look and feel excellent while still handling games very nicely. As far as gaming laptops go, it’s hard to go wrong picking up one of these. Even this base model is a nice little gaming laptop, and with a fair discount it’s even better.
COMPUTERS
notebookcheck.net

Intel Core i5-1250P in MSI Prestige 14 laptop performs as well as a previous-gen desktop chip on Geekbench

Intel’s gamble with hybrid microarchitecture for Alder Lake is seemingly paying dividends. Many leaks of both desktop and laptop processors have shown the 12th Gen processors in a good light, and this latest Geekbench run for the Intel Core i5-1250P is no different. The 12-core (4x Performance + 8x Efficient), 16-thread part, which reached up to 4,368 MHz peak clock rate, scored 1,611 points in the single-core test and 8,789 points in the multi-core test.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

This Lenovo gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is only $749 right now

Lenovo sells some of the best gaming laptops around, even if you’re not looking to spend a ton of money. The IdeaPad 3 is one of the company’s budget options, and now one model with a Ryzen 5 processor and RTX 3050 graphics card is on sale for $749.00 at Walmart. That’s a savings of $100 from the original price.
ELECTRONICS
Eurogamer.net

Save £200 on this packed Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060

With desktop GPUs still hard to come by at standard retail prices, it may be that a gaming laptop is your best bet for PC gaming. And there are some great deals to be had when going portable: the Asus ROG Strix 15 is currently down to £1200 on Amazon, a saving of £200.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Razer Packs Intel's 12th-Gen Processor and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti Graphics Into Its New Blade Lineup

Razer has unveiled its updated Blade gaming laptop lineup over at CES 2022. Mostly retaining their predecessors’ design, the Blades receive small updates to their form factor, with slightly larger keys and a thinner hinge that creates better ventilation for the machine. As you’d expect, the bulk of the changes come in the internals: all three laptops can now carry DDR5 RAM for the first time ever, and you’ll be able to choose between NVIDIA‘s RTX 3080 Ti or 3070 Ti GPU, marking a significant jump from previous iterations. The latter alone is capable of running games at 1440p at 100 frames per second, according to Razer, and the former boasts even higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX card.
COMPUTERS
VentureBeat

Intel launches its Arc graphics chips for PC gaming

Intel aims to disrupt the duopoly of Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices with its own Arc standalone graphics chips launching today. Intel has long wanted to move into the discrete graphics chip market, going beyond the rudimentary graphics that it has supplied in its PC chipsets for years. Code-named Alchemist, the chip was previously known as DG2, and it is coming soon in both desktops and laptops from more than 50 computer manufacturers. The products are expected to be available in the first quarter.
COMPUTERS
xda-developers

MSI announces new gaming and creator laptops at CES 2022

With CES 2022 about to begin, MSI has introduced its latest laptops for gamers and content creators alike. The new laptops come with new Intel processors and improved NVIDIA graphics, along with some other improvements. MSI touts up to 40% higher CPU performance in its new laptops, no doubt thanks to the new 12th-generation Intel Core processors. For graphics, the laptops come with NVIDIA’s new Ti graphics card including the top-tier RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, which promises higher performance than a desktop Titan RTX.
COMPUTERS
SPY

The 13 Best Gaming PCs of 2022

Pre-built gaming PCs are popular because you can get top-of-the-line components for a great deal and without the hassle of needing to put the rig together yourself. And with the chip shortage, a pre-built gaming PC is one of the few guaranteed ways to get your hands on an RTX 3000 Series or Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card without having to cave and buy from a scalper at a ridiculously inflated price. And whether you’re new to PC gaming or a veteran, there are a few points to keep in mind when shopping for a new gaming PC: Price – A...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Galaxy S22 Ultra looks absolutely breathtaking in new render

We have already seen quite a few Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra renders, as well as images and videos of dummy units, and also real-life shots, but if there is one picture that has the power to convince you to get the S/Note series hybrid, it's the one that has been shared by noted leaker Evan Blass today.
CELL PHONES
techbargains.com

HP ProDesk 400 G3 Core i5-6500T Mini Desktop (Refurb) $399.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Refurbished HP ProDesk 400 G3 Core i5-6500T Mini Desktop w/ 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD for a low $399.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. Intel Core i5-6500T 2.5GHz 6MB cache quad-core processor. 32GB DDR4 memory, 32GB max & 512GB SSD.
COMPUTERS

