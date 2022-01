David Lee Roth’s scheduled performances in Las Vegas on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day have been canceled, reportedly due to COVID-related concerns. Las Vegas television station KTNV noted they were sent a press release stating the following: “Due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows, the David Lee Roth performances scheduled for Dec. 31, 2021 and Jan. 1, 2022, have been canceled. Refunds will be automatically processed, and ticketholders will be notified directly.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO