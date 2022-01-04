ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Jordan, UT

Copper Hills High bus driver shortage causes major delays

By Ryan Bittan
 4 days ago

WEST JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A shortage of bus drivers caused major delays for students attending Copper Hills High School yesterday.

Reportedly, the high school had 18 bus drivers unavailable Jan. 3 for a variety of reasons. Because of a shortage of school bus drivers to fill in, there were delays in picking up students on a number of routes.

Employees at Copper Hills High asked parents to find other ways to get their students to school.

A number of factors could be causing the labor shortage that is happening throughout the nation, including a desire for higher wages, workplace satisfaction, a high demand for jobs that can be done from home, caregiving and childcare issues, health concerns about the pandemic, a higher rate of retirees, slowed immigration, etc.

As a consequence of this phenomenon, the Jordan School District could reportedly use at least 30 additional school bus drivers, and are hiring with a starting pay of more than $21/hour.

Anyone interested can apply here .

ABC4

ABC4

