Woman, 81, injured, dog killed during bear attack in NJ

SPARTA, N.J. (WCBS 880) — An 81-year-old woman was badly injured Monday night when she was attacked by a bear while trying to rescue her small dog.

The incident began around 6:45 p.m. in the West Mountain area of Sparta, according to authorities.

The unidentified woman had put out her trash bins earlier in the evening and went to let her dogs out into the backyard, when she saw two bears rifling through the containers.

Police said one of the dogs went running towards the bears and while the larger bear fled into a wooded area, the smaller of the two stood its ground and proceeded to fight with the dog.

Authorities said the woman tried to rescue the pup, and the bear attacked her.

Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon told WCBS 880 that the woman sustained scratches and was bit in the leg, requiring seven stitches. She was transported to Newton Medical Center, where she was treated and released.

Lamon added that responding officers found the dog, an older English Springer Spaniel, in the woods shortly after the attack and transported it to a local animal hospital for treatment. It was later pronounced dead.

According to Lamon, the incidents are not uncommon in the area, where black bears are frequently spotted.

“We’ve had these kind of incidents for years,” he said.

“Bears are creatures of habit and if they can find food, they’ll come back,” he added.

NJ Fish & Game authorities were contacted and arrived at Sparta Police Headquarters on Tuesday morning to start an investigation into the incident and attempt to locate the attacking bear.

Residents in the area were told to “always be cautious” but Lamon stressed that there is no ongoing threat from wildlife.