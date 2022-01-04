Sara Haines absent from 'The View' after COVID-19 exposure

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- Sara Haines is sitting out Tuesday's episode of The View.

Haines' co-host Joy Behar said on the show Tuesday that Haines, 44, was absent due to an exposure to COVID-19.

"Sara was in close contact, so she's not here. It's like Agatha Christie, 'And then there were three,'" Behar said.

Behar added that Haines "feels fine" but is "laying low today" out of precaution.

Haines, Behar, Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro appeared on The View from home Monday. Behar announced that their co-host Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID-19 and will be absent from the show this week.

"Since she's vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. But we're being super cautious here at The View," Behar said.

Hostin said Monday that she also had COVID-19 during the holiday break but has since recovered.

The remaining View hosts will film from home this week.

Behar, Hostin and Navarro were joined by guest host Yvette Nicole Brown on Tuesday.