Old School RuneScape is concluding its God Wars Dungeon and a familiar face is returning. Nex: The Fifth General is yours to take on starting today. Those who have been playing RuneScape for some time might remember Nex’ original release back in 2011. Now she’s back and awake once you figure out how to find her. Hint: a mini quest called The Frozen Door was added last month. The door has been around since the dungeon was launched but it’s been sealed up. Well now we know why it was there, and completing that mini quest will get you where you need to go.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO