Austin’s supply of monoclonal antibodies that can fight the omicron COVID variant has dwindled to none as state health officials report infusion centers all over Texas are cleaned out of their supplies.According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, infusion centers in Austin, San Antonio, El Paso, Fort Worth and The Woodlands are out of the monoclonal antibody sotrovimab. Sotrovimab is the only antibody proven effective in fighting the omicron variant, which accounts for more than 90% of new COVID-19 cases.Monoclonal antibody treatments target people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have only just developed symptoms. The treatment...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO