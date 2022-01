The year 2021 was the year in which Swedish wine and wine production took a major step onto the international market. Cultivation and production of wine in Sweden has developed steadily since the start around the turn of the millennium, both in terms of number of growers, volume and not least quality. However, the Swedish alcohol monopoly has long prevented Swedish wine growers from developing and expanding their wine production. The monopoly has been the only possible sales channel, as Sweden is the only country in the EU that does not allow farm sales of wine. However, this has not stopped the enthusiasm of over 300 wine growers from continuing to refine their vines and the production of quality wines. Sweden currently has around 40 wine growers with commercial operations. To further broaden the market, Swedish wine is now exported like never before into the EU.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO