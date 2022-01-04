ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

McKinney Center collecting local stories of yesteryear for community play

By Mackenzie Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mjGUt_0dcVjB8X00

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new play is in the works to hit the stage in early summertime at the McKinney Center, but before the show goes on, stories are needed.

The center announced Monday that they are hosting “Listening Project,” an effort to gain community members’ memories of yesteryear to compile into a production.

ADORABLE: Brights Zoo gives penguin a chance to see snow for the first time

Beginning Jan. 13, the public can visit the McKinney Center to share memories pertaining to the following topics:

  • School life in the 40s, 50s and 60s
  • Home making in the 50s, 60s and 70s
  • Farming, both past and present
  • Downtown Jonesborough and Johnson City in the 50s, 60s and 70s
  • Music, dancing, movies and recreation in the 50s, 60s and 70s
  • Local ghost stories
  • Military service stories
  • Memories of special holidays
Viewer Pics: Ringing in New Year with 1st snow of season

“What I hope people understand is that their memories and stories are more interesting than they might think,” said Jules Corriere with the McKinney Center. “Everyone has a story to tell. Their experiences shed light on where we come from and help guide us into the future. Funny stories, difficult stories, memories of growing up and living through hard times — there is survival value and life lessons in all of them.”

There are two “Listening Days” scheduled at the McKinney Center in January — Jan. 13 from 1-3 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 10 a.m. until noon.

A private “Listening Session” can be scheduled in advance by calling the McKinney Center at 423-753-0562 or by emailing Corriere at julesc@jonesboroughtn.org. There are in-person and Zoom options for private sessions.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

Top students from local high schools gearing up for Scholars’ Bowl

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 38th season of a televised high school quiz competition that allows top students to test their knowledge will start Monday. The Scholars’ Bowl, which is almost four decades old, will return next week with 51 teams from East Tennessee and Kentucky. “We highlight and give credit to the academic […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Niswonger Performing Arts Center to host 1970s-80s chart-topping band

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) will host the Little River Band on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m. Between 1976 and and 1983, vocalist Wayne Nelson and his group made history when becoming the first band to gather Top 10 hit songs within six consecutive years – accumulating $30 million […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Jonesborough, TN
Government
Jonesborough, TN
Entertainment
Jonesborough, TN
Sports
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

GALLERY: Jan. 6, 2022 Winter Weather

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snow blanketed much of the region Thursday afternoon and evening. News Channel 11 viewers from across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia sent in dozens of photos and videos of the snow. You can view a collection of viewer photos and videos below: You can send your photos to pix@wjhl.com! Video: […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Fire damages Taste Buds restaurant in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Friday night fire caused damage to a business in Bristol. The fire happened at Taste Buds restaurant on Edgemont Avenue. Bristol, Tennessee Fire Chief Mike Carrier said the fire started in a fryer but firefighters kept it contained to the kitchen. No injuries were reported, but Carrier said there was […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Wet well to be inspected at Bristol Virginia landfill

Spec Rescue International (SRI) specializes in entering confined spaces and has been retained to inspect the 300-foot shaft known as a "wet well" where leachate and gradient groundwater collects before it is pumped out and moved to a sanitary sewer system, according to the release.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Auntie Ruth’s Doughnuts to celebrate shop’s grand opening in Limestone

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — What began as a food truck serving up homemade doughnuts, soft pretzels and freshly squeezed lemonade has settled next to Troyer’s Mountain View Country Market, but with a twist — now it’s in a building. The grand opening of Auntie Ruth’s Doughnut Shop at 3253 Hwy. 11-E will mark the company’s […]
LIMESTONE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yesteryear#Penguin#Weather#Brights Zoo#The Mckinney Center#Memories
WJHL

Great Oak Brewing expanding production, opening more restaurants

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Great Oak Brewing is set to expand production inside of its Johnson City location after an increase in demand. The local company is also planning to open two new restaurants inside of downtown Johnson City’s upcoming Juan Siao Chow and Greeneville’s Southern Craft location. However, Great Oaks already produces beer […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJHL

Newly designed license plates to be released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Department of Revenue says drivers will receive newly designed license plates once they complete their annual motor vehicle registration renewals. According to a news release on Thursday, Tennessee law states that license plates may be redesigned every eight years if the General Assembly allocates the funding. The latest plate will […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Marina hosts Polar Bear Plunge on South Holston Lake

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – With snow still on the ground, dozens gathered at South Holston Lake to take a plunge, all for a special cause. President of Sportsmans Marina Travis Richards said for over a decade, the marina has been kicking off the New Year in a unique way. “Last week would have been probably […]
LIFESTYLE
WJHL

Ballad Health treating 7 pediatric COVID-19 patients

Update: Ballad Health reported Friday morning that it was treating six pediatric COVID-19 patients but announced later that number had increased seven after another patient was admitted. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The number of children hospitalized for COVID-19 in Ballad Health hospitals more than tripled Friday to seven, mirroring a trend nationally that has […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

COVID test trial highlights workers’ dilemma as cases skyrocket

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ebenezer Bacon searched for a COVID-19 rapid test but couldn’t find one. Wrestling with the idea of waiting hours, possibly days, for test results and missing work, she said she was lucky when a friend offered her a rapid test. “I felt like I let my team down. That’s how […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Human remains found in Washington Co. in 2020 identified as Asheville woman

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Human remains discovered in Washington County in July 2020 have been identified. According to a release from the Washington County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the skeletal remains found in Jonesborough have been identified as Brandy Shore, 41, of Asheville, North Carolina. Shore’s remains were found in a “very remote, wooded […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy