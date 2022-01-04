ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Southwest Virginia new COVID case rate up 60% in past week

By Jeff Keeling
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G4nSW_0dcVivGO00

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — COVID-19 new case rates rose again in Southwest Virginia but also continued skyrocketing statewide, where Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data also show a continued rise in the COVID hospitalization rate already at record levels.

PREVIOUS: Southwest Virginia COVID rate highest since late September — up 49% in a week

The seven-day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 population reached 553, which is up 60% from a week ago.

The rural nine-county region is clearly following the steep rise that hit urban areas earlier, but remains well behind state rates. Those rose again Tuesday and reached a new record of 1,182 — up 114% in the past week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vhcwf_0dcVivGO00
Hospitalizations have increased rapidly statewide and have recently risen in Southwest Virginia as well.

Wise County had 66 new cases (including Norton) and has reached a rate of 723.

Southwest Virginia reported 11 new hospitalizations and four new deaths Tuesday.

The new hospitalizations included four in Wise County, two each in Bristol and Smyth and Washington counties and one in Russell County.

Virginia’s seven-day hospitalization rate increased again to a new record and now stands at 27.3 new hospitalizations per 100,000, more than double its total of a week ago. Southwest Virginia’s rate increased to 13.1 per 100,000 population and is up 35% over the past week.

The Omicron variant is thought to be less severe in terms of illness and death, with effects on unvaccinated people still expected to be worse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXBL3_0dcVivGO00
Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID death rate remains more than triple the state average.

Southwest Virginia’s recent COVID-19 death rate remains much higher than the state’s. The seven-day rate is 5.2, compared to just 1.4 statewide. The next several weeks should provide a good indication as to whether the huge number of statewide hospitalizations isn’t resulting in as many deaths per admission as the Delta variant and earlier waves.

RELATED: Ballad Health treating 281 patients battling COVID-19

Four new deaths were reported in the region Tuesday out of a total of just seven statewide. One death each was reported in Buchanan, Russell, Washington and Wise counties.

Statewide, VDH reported 835,463 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth on Jan. 4.

According to VDH, the total number of confirmed and probable cases is 1,160,703.

VDH reports there have been 13,038 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths across the state.

Below is a complete breakdown of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Southwest Virginia:

Note: VDH does not report whether cases are active or recovered. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed and probable cases.

Bristol, Va . – 2,775 cases / 204 hospitalizations / 58 deaths (17 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)
Buchanan County – 3,139 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 88 deaths (9 new cases, 1 new death)
Dickenson County – 2,249 cases / 67 hospitalizations / 38 deaths (9 new cases)
Lee County – 4,185 cases / 147 hospitalizations / 67 deaths (12 new cases)
Norton – 782 cases / 36 hospitalizations / 20 deaths (4 new cases)
Russell County – 4,720 cases / 175 hospitalizations / 79 deaths (31 new cases, 1 new hospitalization, 1 new death)
Scott County – 3,853 cases / 192 hospitalizations / 92 deaths (22 new cases)
Smyth County – 5,734 cases / 357 hospitalizations / 139 deaths (25 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations)
Tazewell County – 6,987 cases / 236 hospitalizations / 122 deaths (12 new cases)
Washington County, Va. – 9,301 cases / 704 hospitalizations / 179 deaths (62 new cases, 2 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)
Wise County – 6,720 cases / 264 hospitalizations / 147 deaths (62 new cases, 4 new hospitalizations, 1 new death)

For full coverage of the entire Commonwealth of Virginia, click HERE .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

