In his Jan. 2 column (”Bibb should be wary of ‘speed of business’ as his guidepost”), Richey Piiparinen warns against Mayor Justin Bibb’s wish that “City Hall must move at the speed of business,” stating it would be a mistake to focus on efficiency as a solution to the city’s problems. Putting aside the merits of his argument, it appears that Mr. Piiparinen confuses efficiency with a sense of urgency and accountability. And it is precisely urgency and accountability that Cleveland needs.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO