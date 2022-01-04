ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edisto Island, SC

WATCH: Detectives release surveillance video of suspect placing ‘pipe bomb’ at ATM on Edisto Island

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance video of a person in disguise placing a suspected pipe bomb near an ATM on Edisto Island before lighting a fuse.

It happened on Christmas Day at the Enterprise Bank of South Carolina .

Deputies said the device exploded and caused damage and allowed the person to enter the structure, but they said the ATM was not breached and no money was stolen.

“The male subject was wearing a wig, hooded camo jacket, blue jeans and tan boots,” deputies said.

Witnesses told investigators the person got into a dark-colored hatchback, possibly an Audi, that may have had a fishing rod sticker on the back window.

The witnesses also said the car was being driven by someone else.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office said they are still following leads in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

