Jim Carrey Calls The Weeknd’s New Album Dawn ‘Deep And Elegant’

energy941.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 28: Jim Carrey attends the Special Screening of "Sonic the Hedgehog" at Zoo Palast on January 28, 2020 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) With the announcement of The...

Mic

The Weeknd is stuck in purgatory with Jim Carrey

As long as you might want the hedonistic night to go on, eventually the cold, harsh light of dawn comes for you — that is, according to The Weeknd. The pop superstar has released released a trailer teasing his new album, Dawn FM, a follow-up to his smash 2020 record After Hours.
energy941.com

The Weeknd Announces Special Livestream Experience, ‘103.5 Dawn FM’

RABAT, MOROCCO - JUNE 29 : The Weeknd performs on stage during the 17th International Mawazine Music Festival at Olm Souissi Stage in Rabat, Morocco on June 29, 2018. (Photo by Jalal Morchidi/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) Anticipation is building for The Weeknd’s latest album, “Dawn FM” which will be released this...
energy941.com

Travis Barker Shares Rocky Drum Cover Of Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Travis Barker attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Travis Barker is making some noise online with his version of Adele’s massive hit song “Easy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EW.com

Jim Carrey honors Prince on the Weeknd's hauntingly poetic Dawn FM spoken-word piece

Jim Carrey goes from comic to cosmic pondering on the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM. The beloved actor co-wrote and performs "Phantom Regret" — a stark, haunting spoken-word poem — at the tail end of the pop star's latest LP, with lyrics that run the gamut from existential crisis to death and the afterlife with a notable reference to late icon Prince.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Carrey
Person
Abel Tesfaye
The Independent

The Weeknd releases new album Dawn FM: Tracklist, features and how to stream

The Weeknd’s much-hyped fifth studio album, Dawn FM, has finally dropped. The follow-up to 2020’s After Hours consists of 16 tracks, featuring collaborations with Tyler, the Creator and Jim Carrey, among others.Dawn FM was announced on 3 January – just four days before the release day was announced – with the pop and R&B artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, sharing a Twitter post captioned: “New album: dawn FM // january 7th.”He accompanied it with a one-minute teaser video for what he called “a new sonic universe from the mind of The Weeknd”.In a four-star review of the record for...
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
energy941.com

TikTok Fully Believes This Story Of A ~Backstage Affair~ Is About Ariana Grande & Jimmy Fallon

Ariana Grande arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) A rumor on TikTok has users scratching their heads. A gossip Toker who goes by “Jane” has said an anonymous source who formally worked in public relations for a “famous show in Los Angeles in 2018,” gave her some interesting tea.
LOS ANGELES, CA
