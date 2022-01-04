ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Wisconsin LB Leo Chenal announces he’s entering NFL draft

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GFDpL_0dcViIHP00
Leo Chenal

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal is entering the NFL draft rather than returning to the Badgers next season.

Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. The move comes after Chenal earned second-team honors on the Associated Press All-America team as a junior.

“Badger Nation, I can’t thank you enough for the support!” Chenal said in his social media post. “I know you’ll be behind me on this next journey as well!”

Chenal was the leading tackler for a Wisconsin defense that allowed the fewest yards per game of any Football Bowl Subdivision team this season.

He had 115 tackles and 18 ½ tackles to rank first on his team in both categories — despite missing the Badgers’ first two games due to COVID-19. Chenal also recorded eight sacks to rank second on the team.

Wisconsin (9-4) closed its season Thursday by beating Arizona State 20-13 in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Comments / 0

Related
onfocus.news

Grantsburg Alum and Badgers’ LB Leo Chenal Declares for NFL Draft

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal has announced he will be entering the NFL draft, not returning to the Wisconsin Badgers Football Team next season. Chenal announced his decision Monday on social media. Chenal was named to the Associated Press All-America team as a junior. ************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing...
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
FanSided

Could the Cardinals face Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs?

Could the Arizona Cardinals go up against Larry Fitzgerald in the playoffs this year if the legendary receiver joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?. Former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald hasn’t suited up for an NFL game since the 2020 season and he probably won’t ever again. However,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Las Vegas Bowl#American Football#Ap#Badgers#Badger Nation#Arizona State
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel’s passive 1-word reaction over ugly Baker Mayfield comparison

There was a time when Johnny Manziel would regularly trend on social media, particularly every Saturday. That was back during his days with the Texas A&M Aggies. These days, Manziel still finds himself becoming a topic, though, for some random reasons. Take for example when ESPN college analyst Paul Finebaum described Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield as a “poor man’s Johnny Manziel,” (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
247Sports

5 reasons why Georgia will beat Alabama

Alabama continues to make history by repeating it. Georgia wants to make history by breaking it. The Tide pursue their seventh national title in the Nick Saban era — and their 19th overall — Monday in Indianapolis. Kickoff between No. 1 Alabama (13-1) and No. 3 Georgia (13-1) is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers seems to make future plans clear

To say that this has been one of the most interesting seasons in Aaron Rodger’s NFL career might be an understatement. While the reigning MVP has certainly made a lot of headlines for things he’s said and done off the field this year, it’s hard to deny that he has left it all on the field, leading the Green Bay Packers to the best record in the league with one week left until the playoffs. He even passed Brett Favre for the most touchdown passes thrown in franchise history, cementing his place alongside the legend who came before him.
NFL
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy