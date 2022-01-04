ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [1-4-2022]

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15OznW_0dcVi6lw00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QuQGq_0dcVi6lw00

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

GeeLuv’s Palace

Business Description: GeeLuv’s Palace is a place to find more than just a gift.

Business Website: https://www.instagram.com/geeluvspalace/

Color by HBL

Business Description: Add a colorful statement to any outfit. Accessorize with colorbyhbl.com.

Business Website: https://colorbyhbl.com

She Cooks Private Chef

Business Description: She Cooks brings Charm City to your table.

Business Website: https://shecooksforyou.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Shoppers Swear They Look Like They’re Wearing Lash Extensions

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about. Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience  immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and...
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Tuesday#Radio#Digital#Business Website#Hbl Business Description#Colorbyhbl Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Woman sparks debate over her tip to make Amazon packages ship faster: ‘It pushed my order’

A woman has allegedly discovered a way to make her Amazon packages arrive even faster, and a mix of viewers are saying that this hack either does - or does not - work.In a video posted on TikTok last month, @prettylittlediy explained a way to change the delivery date of your order. First, she showed the Amazon app and clicked on one of her orders, a plaid skirt, that was expected to arrive on a Sunday. @prettylittlediy #greenscreenvideo #amazon #amazonprime #amazonfavorites #amazonshopping #amazonchristmas #amazonchristmasfinds #amazonchristmaslist #amazonholiday #amazonhack #lifehack #hack #hacks #tiktokhacks #tiktokhack #learnontikok #happyshopping #onlineshopping #onlineshoppinghack ♬ Sleigh Ride...
INTERNET
Kiplinger

16 Best Amazon Prime Perks for the Holidays 2021

With supply-chain worries hanging over holiday shopping in 2021, Amazon’s free one-day(ish) shipping is potential gold for procrastinating gift-givers. There's no retailer more efficient at delivering goods fast and free than the world's biggest online retailer, Amazon. Free shipping is the most popular and valuable perk of Amazon Prime membership ($119/year). But it's not the only Prime benefit you should be taking advantage of. Consider these 16 ways to get the most out of your Prime Membership this holiday season.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago. We’re...
SHOPPING
Mashed

Amazon Employee Begs You Not To Buy Its Food In Viral TikTok

Amazon is shoppers' go-to stop for nearly everything, even groceries. In July 2021, the online store surpassed other favorite retailers like Walmart and Costco to be named America's preferred grocery store, which NJ.com attributes to shoppers' desire to stay safe during the pandemic. "COVID-19 created a perfect storm that played right into the unique strengths of Amazon's customer value proposition," the study that produced the results stated. Supermarket News projects the online grocery giant will only continue to grow, stating sales of consumable groceries will almost double by 2026.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you can’t miss on Saturday: COVID-19 tests, $179 AirPods Pro, more

Head over to Amazon on Saturday and you’ll see something special for the New Year. There are dozens of special deals for Amazon Prime members only. Then on top of that, there are even hundreds and hundreds of deals that anyone can get. Definitely check out Amazon’s Gold Box deals page to see all the amazing deals available on January 1st. Looking for highlights? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The biggest news is definitely the fact that Amazon’s #1 best-selling On/Go COVID-19 rapid test kits are in stock with a massive discount. #2 best-selling BD Veritor COVID-19 tests are also in stock...
ELECTRONICS
Praise 106.1

Praise 106.1

716
Followers
522
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

Praise 106.1 is Baltimore's inspiration station

 http://praisebaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy