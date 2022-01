Chesterfield assistant Danny Webb knows Saturday’s trip to Chelsea will not only be emotional for supporters of the non-league club but also for his own family.The magic of the cup was highlighted last month when the National League pace-setters were drawn against the Champions League holders in the third round.It is not only the 91 places separating the teams which makes this tie special but the fact Webb will be following in the footsteps of his father Dave an ex-Chelsea player and manager, when he sits in the Stamford Bridge dugout.🔜⚽️ Chelsea (A) #NewCoverPhoto pic.twitter.com/6vRkmVzxwL— Chesterfield FC (@ChesterfieldFC) January...

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO