OMAHA (DTN) -- The National Cattlemen's Beef Association is watching out for when USDA will move ahead with its funding plans for new packing-plant capacity. Highlighting some policy successes for NCBA in 2021, Ethan Lane, the group's vice president of government affairs, said in an online press call Tuesday that NCBA "continues to have really robust dialogue" with the Biden administration on packing capacity and expects USDA will soon be making some funding announcement for new regional packing plants. While USDA has not detailed its plans for the $500 million, Lane said USDA has been directing its focus on more regional processors.

AGRICULTURE ・ 15 DAYS AGO