'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado.

A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.

Here's a map that shows the most likely snowfall scenario through Thursday at 5 PM, provided by the National Weather Service. As can be seen on the map, this storm is likely to drop a few inches on the Front Range – what seems to be a rarity this snow season with the exception of the recent New Year's Weekend storm.

One significant detail to note about the map above is that Steamboat Springs could get 18 to 24 inches of snow in the area of their town – not just in the mountains. A high-end forecast scenario shows that this could be as much as 27 inches.

In a high-end snowfall scenario, the Boulder–Estes Park–Fort Collins area would see quite a bit more snow – somewhere in the range of a half foot. Denver would see four inches.

See the high-end snowfall forecast map below:

In areas of the Elkhead and Park mountains, the Flat Tops, Rabbit Ears Pass, the Medicine Bow Range, and Rocky Mountain National Park, travel is expected to get dicey. Winter storm warnings have been activated in these areas, warning of the possibility of dangerous conditions at least through noon on Thursday, stretching into Thursday night in the Elkhead and Park mountain regions (weather alerts are subject to rapid change. These warnings can be found here).

The strong winds that will be present in the northwestern and central mountains are expected to reach the highest speeds in the area of Rabbit Ears Pass, the Medicine Bow Wilderness, and Rocky Mountain National Park, with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour expected. As of Tuesday morning, a 91 MPH gust has already occurred over Berthoud Pass.

Strong winds will also be present on the Front Range on Tuesday, expected to hit up to 60 MPH along the northern I-25 corridor and 80 MPH on Pikes Peak and in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Power outages and tree damage will be possible, with strong crosswinds making travel potentially dangerous along I-25.

Find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website. Those traveling around the state of Colorado this winter should be prepared by keeping these items in their trunk.