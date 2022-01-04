ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

'Winter storm warning' issued with 3 feet of snow, 75 MPH winds possible

By Spencer McKee
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNux2_0dcVhNep00
File photo. Photo Credit: VisualCommunications (iStock).

The National Weather Service has issued multiple 'winter storm warnings' and 'winter weather advisories' as another big round of snow moves into parts of Colorado.

A storm that's expected to last from Tuesday to Thursday could drop as much as three feet of snow in some parts of the Elkhead and Park Mountains near Steamboat, according to the NWS. Many peaks in the northwest and central mountain regions could see between one to two feet of rapidly falling snow.

Here's a map that shows the most likely snowfall scenario through Thursday at 5 PM, provided by the National Weather Service. As can be seen on the map, this storm is likely to drop a few inches on the Front Range – what seems to be a rarity this snow season with the exception of the recent New Year's Weekend storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b72Hv_0dcVhNep00
Photo Credit: The National Weather Service.

One significant detail to note about the map above is that Steamboat Springs could get 18 to 24 inches of snow in the area of their town – not just in the mountains. A high-end forecast scenario shows that this could be as much as 27 inches.

In a high-end snowfall scenario, the Boulder–Estes Park–Fort Collins area would see quite a bit more snow – somewhere in the range of a half foot. Denver would see four inches.

See the high-end snowfall forecast map below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htFQM_0dcVhNep00
Photo Credit: The National Weather Service.

In areas of the Elkhead and Park mountains, the Flat Tops, Rabbit Ears Pass, the Medicine Bow Range, and Rocky Mountain National Park, travel is expected to get dicey. Winter storm warnings have been activated in these areas, warning of the possibility of dangerous conditions at least through noon on Thursday, stretching into Thursday night in the Elkhead and Park mountain regions (weather alerts are subject to rapid change. These warnings can be found here).

The strong winds that will be present in the northwestern and central mountains are expected to reach the highest speeds in the area of Rabbit Ears Pass, the Medicine Bow Wilderness, and Rocky Mountain National Park, with gusts of up to 75 miles per hour expected. As of Tuesday morning, a 91 MPH gust has already occurred over Berthoud Pass.

Strong winds will also be present on the Front Range on Tuesday, expected to hit up to 60 MPH along the northern I-25 corridor and 80 MPH on Pikes Peak and in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Power outages and tree damage will be possible, with strong crosswinds making travel potentially dangerous along I-25.

Find the most up-to-date information on the National Weather Service website. Those traveling around the state of Colorado this winter should be prepared by keeping these items in their trunk.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS New York

Snow Alert Issued For Thursday Evening With Up To 6 Inches Of Snow Possible, DSNY Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Thursday. It goes into effect at 7 p.m. and remains in effect for at least 24 hours. CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FORECAST The DSNY is preparing for the possibility of up to 6 inches of snow overnight Thursday into Friday afternoon. For more information on the city’s response to the storm, visit nyc.gov/severeweather.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westkentuckystar.com

Winter storm warning today; heavy snow possible

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a winter storm warning for the southern half of western Kentucky and for west Tennessee until 7 pm today. A winter weather advisory is also issued until 4 pm for southern Illinois and the Ohio River counties of western Kentucky. Most areas...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather: Cold And Snow Blast Thru Front Range

 DENVER(CBS)- A strong jet stream overrunning cold Arctic air rushing in over the eastern plains fired up bands of snow during the Wednesday afternoon rush. Credit CBS4 The heavy bands of snow show up well on the First Alert high-res radar. Areas under the bands of snow (shaded in blue) received quick bursts of snow. Credit CBS4 The roads were cold enough that icy conditions happened as quickly as the snow began falling. Creating numerous accidents from the mountains to the plains. A big range on snow amounts from the high country down across the plains. Some areas as of this writing are approaching one...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Warnings#Winter Storm Warning#Extreme Weather
Daily Item

Winter Weather Advisory set for tonight; 2-4 inches of snow possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Valley this evening with total snow accumulations of 2-4 inches possible across the region. The National Weather Service said the advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Friday for all of the Valley and areas south and west of the region.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Absaroka Mountains, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 06:17:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, water, and a charger for your cell phone in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1, to get the latest road conditions. Target Area: Absaroka Mountains; Wind River Mountains East; Yellowstone National Park WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches across higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph will produce blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Eastern Wind River Mountains, Yellowstone National Park and Absaroka Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel over passes will be difficult. Visibility could be down to a quarter mile at times. People recreating in the backcountry could become disoriented.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wgnsradio.com

Winter Storm Warning: "Significant" Snow and Bitter Cold

The National Weather Service in Nashville is expecting a "significant" snow event for Rutherford County and much of Middle Tennessee Thursday. That's why they've issued a Winter Storm Warning. It goes through 8PM Thursday. Forecasters say look for snow to begin early on Thursday, and continuing throughout the day and...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Daily Voice

SNOW: New Projections For Friday's NJ Storm Released

Between three and five inches of snow is being forecast for Friday's winter storm across New Jersey. Snowfall rates could exceed an inch every hour beginning around midnight through noon on Friday, the National Weather Service says. This will result in snow-covered roads and hazardous travel during the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow warnings issued as winter tightens icy grip

Snow and ice warnings are in place for Scotland as the country endures wintry conditions less than a week after the mildest New Year’s Day on record.The Met Office said the spell of freezing weather will likely cause travel disruption, with some areas seeing temperatures drop to minus 4C and up to 10cm of snow.A yellow weather warning for snow is in place for the Highlands parts of Grampian and the Scottish Borders, and into the north of England, until 4pm on Thursday.Forecasters said: “Many places will see one to two hours of snow with a risk of temporary...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 10:53:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-06 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip. org Persons should consider delaying all travel. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Target Area: South and East Jackson, Larimer, North and Northeast Grand, Northwest Boulder Counties Above 9000 Feet; West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow decreasing towards evening. Additional snowfall of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph causing near blizzard conditions over higher exposed areas. * WHERE...Rabbit Ears Pass, and Rocky Mountain National Park and the Medicine Bow Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy