Economy

After 90 Years on Top, GM Is No Longer the No. 1 Automaker in America

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp outsold General Motors Co in the United States in 2021, marking the...

albuquerqueexpress.com

Toyota to be crowned top automaker in USA

Toyota is about to become the leading automaker in the U.S. for the first time, based upon the number of vehicles sold, overtaking General Motors. This shift is another sign that U.S. automakers have lost their dominance in their home market. GM's sales trailed Toyota's in the first nine months...
BUSINESS
State
Washington State
Jalopnik

The Awful Car Market Forced Nine People To Buy Impalas Last Quarter

Welcome to 2022. With every new year comes the annual onslaught of car companies touting their sales figures. But this year, sales of Chevrolet Impalas hit a figure that General Motors might not want to shout about. Car sales are a funny thing to browse through. Mostly, they’re just a...
ECONOMY
tennesseestar.com

Toyota Smashes GM’s 90-Year Streak as Top U.S. Car Seller

Japanese automaker Toyota overtook General Motors in 2021 as the top car seller in the U.S., breaking the American manufacturer’s 90-year streak, Reuters reported. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles, while GM sold 2.218 million, automakers said Tuesday, Reuters reported. GM’s dethroning marks the first time the Detroit company did not secure the most sales since it overtook Ford in 1931.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Toyota Unseats GM as Top U.S. Automaker for First Time

For the first time in 90 years, General Motors has officially been dethroned as the top car seller in the U.S. after Toyota sold 2.3 million vehicles last year. Paulina Likos, an investing reporter at U.S News & World Report, said that the Japanese auto giant's 2021 success is linked to its large stockpile of semiconductor chips that allowed it to continue producing vehicles while others lagged behind. Likos noted that both GM and Toyota noted that this is unlikely to be a long-term trend and pointed to both automakers' push to become EV leaders. "I think what's great in this EV market is that there are so many different competitors, and certainly both GM and Toyota are trying to be leaders in this space," she said.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ford stock surges toward 2-decade high after plans to nearly double F-150 Lightning production

Shares of Ford Motor Co. F, -2.67% jumped 1.8% toward a 21-year high in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto maker said it plans to nearly double production of its all-electric F-150 Lightning pickups at its Dearborn, Michigan facility to 150,000 trucks per year to meet "soaring customer demand." The company said production of the 2022 F-150 Lightning will begin in the spring. On Thursday, Ford said the first wave of reservation holders for the Lightning will begin converting their reservations to orders, and will be invited to place their order over the next few months. "With nearly 200,000 reservations, our teams are working hard and creatively to break production constraints to get more F-150 Lightning trucks into the hands of our customers," said Kumar Galhotra, president of The Americas & International Markets Group. Separately, Ford said it will triple production for the Mustang Mach-E, with expectations to reach more than 200,000 units per year by 2023. The stock, which is on track to open at the highest price seen during regular-session hours since August 2001, has run up 51.7% over the past three months, while rival General Motors Co.'s stock.
DEARBORN, MI
gmauthority.com

General Motors Is No Longer The Number One Automaker In The U.S.

General Motors is no longer the number-one automaker in the U.S., ceding the top spot in U.S. auto sales to Japanese car brand Toyota. General Motors had previously held the position as the U.S. auto sales leader since 1931, marking the end of a 90-year streak. Per the recent General...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Toyota tops GM in US sales for first time ever -- but there's a catch

In a historic turn, Toyota Motor North America has taken the U.S. sales crown from General Motors for 2021 after the shortage of semiconductor chips severely hampered GM's ability to build enough new vehicles to meet demand. On Tuesday, GM and Toyota both reported fourth-quarter and full-year new car sales...
ECONOMY
featureweekly.com

In 2021, Toyota will overtake GM as America’s best-selling automaker

Toyota Motor Corporation has overtaken General Motors as America’s best-selling automaker in 2021, marking the first time since 1931 that the Detroit automaker has not been the best-selling automaker in the United States. It’s also the first time in American history that a non-domestic automaker has topped the rankings....
DETROIT, MI
ksl.com

Toyota dethrones GM as US sales leader after nearly a century on top

WASHINGTON — Japanese automaker Toyota outsold General Motors in the United States in 2021, marking the first time the Detroit automaker has not led U.S. auto sales for a full year since 1931. Toyota sold 2.332 million vehicles in the United States in 2021, compared to 2.218 million for...
BUSINESS
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Watch now: Toyota is now top-selling automaker in the US

Japanese automaker Toyota is now the top-selling automaker in the US, having outsold General Motors in 2021. This is the first time in nearly a century that GM did not lead the US in auto sales. Toyota sold 2.33 million vehicles in the US in 2021, while GM sold 2.21 million. Toyota SVP Jack Hollis said that the company is “grateful” for its customers, but "being No. 1 is never a focus or priority". GM said it is expecting to see growth in 2022 with the launch of several new vehicles, including EVs and redesigned pickups. GM had been the top-selling automaker in the US every year since 1931.
BUSINESS
Truth About Cars

Sales Stats: America’s Automakers Weather a Stormy 2021

To say that headline is an understatement is akin to saying Vesuvius barely covered Pompeii. The last calendar year saw plenty of struggles for those trying to move metal, many of which resulted in empty dealer lots bereft of product to actually sell. A colleague in the industry told this author he had an up who strolled into his showroom loudly declaring “I’m looking for a ’22 Suburban,” to which my friend replied “Me too, buddy.”
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Asian Automakers Post Full-Year U.S. Sales Gains in ’21

Sales figures for 2021 reflected the heavy toll of semiconductor shortages as General Motors, Toyota, Nissan, Honda, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all reported sales declined during in the closing weeks of 2021. For the full year though, Toyota, Honda, Nissan, Hyundai and Kia all reported year-over-year increases in sales in...
RETAIL
CNBC

Ford beats out Tesla to become the auto industry's top growth stock in 2021

DETROIT – Shares of Ford Motor soared by roughly 140% last year, beating Tesla, its larger crosstown rival General Motors and a host of electric vehicle start-ups to become the best performing stock among automakers in 2021. Investors have rewarded the new direction under auto veteran Jim Farley, who...
ECONOMY

