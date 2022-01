The waiting is almost over! Finally, we are hours away from the launch of Genshin Impact 2.4 Fleeting Colors in Flight, the newest version of the popular gacha game. This new patch will see more banners than ever before with three Liyue re-runs and Shenhe, the new 5-star Cryo Character. A new underwater region and the return of the Fan Favorite Lantern Rite Festival will also add to Genshin Impact 2.4, making it one of the most exciting updates in the game's history!

