This is certainly not the type of news that you would expect to hear in Deep East Texas as we close out the year, but an earthquake centered west of Nacogdoches occurred Wednesday morning. This has been confirmed by the United States Geological Survey Headquarters (USGS). Over the past few years, I've heard of tremors being recording in areas of Shelby, Panola, Rusk and extreme northeastern Nacogdoches Counties, but I can't recall one that has happened in the Lake Nacogdoches area.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO