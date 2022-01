The library staff and volunteers would like to wish you a safe and happy New Year. With 2022 upon us, it is a good time for self-discovery, renewal of inspiration, and to reflect on personal and life’s goals. Your local library has a lot to offer you including free online courses, non-fiction books to help you on your journey, magazines and DVDs to help you re-do, remodel, or remake your home, career or yourself. The library will have displays up through the month of January for adults and children to help you find a new hobby or get back to one you may have set aside. Keep us in mind during this time of new resolutions, we are here to help.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO