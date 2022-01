Over the course of the entire 2021 Formula 1 season, tension and stakes were high between Toto Wolff’s Mercedes and Christian Horner’s Red Bull. With all to play for entering the season finale, matter got bad to worse for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes when Michael Masi decided to make one of the most controversial decisions in the history of the sport. Yet with many problems evidently visible, Wolff feels changing the race director will not be the ideal solution.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO