After years of deleveraging that left little room for dividends, Petrobras appears to have finally turned a corner. The oil and gas industry has not been particularly rewarding for many income investors during the past years, especially the shareholders of the Brazilian major, Petrobras (PBR), who have been patiently waiting upon their deleveraging campaign that left very few dividends for most of the last decade. When looking ahead, their dividend outlook appears to have finally turned a corner with investors now offered an opportunity to grab an insanely high 30%+ yield if OPEC+ keeps faltering on its oil planned production increases, which itself appears quite realistic.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO