Genshin Impact 2.4 Update countdown and release date

Explore the all-new, secret-shrouded area Enkanomiya, meet Shenhe and Yun Jin, and join the people of Liyue to celebrate Teyvat’s New Year!. SHANGHAI, Dec 26, 2021 — Global interactive entertainment developer and publisher miHoYo announced today that Genshin Impact’s Version 2.4 update, “Fleeting Colors in Flight,” will be coming soon on January 5. Liyue’s biggest annual festival, the Lantern Rite, will be held once again, bringing back rich rewards, the chance to obtain a free four-star Liyue character, and even the Jade Chamber that was destroyed in the past Archon Quest. In addition, the first version update of 2022 will unveil Enkanomiya, the remains of an underwater nation that has been sealed away for thousands of years beneath Inazuma.
