Centogene launches SaaS platform CentoCloud for rare diseases

Upcoming divestiture of the semiconductor business creates a catalyst for Azenta as a company laser-focused on the life sciences industry. Last September, Azenta (AZTA) (formerly known as Brooks Automation) announced that it would divest it's semiconductor business for $3 billion to Thomas H. Lee Partners. The transaction is expected to finalize during the first half of 2022. Following this divestiture, Azenta will remain a pure play investment as a mission-critical provider to the life sciences industry. We believe that this will enable the company to pursue significant growth opportunities and create enhanced shareholder value. This will allow Azenta to have a laser-like focus on the life sciences industry and hone in their go-to-market strategy to become a strategic partner for biotech and pharma firms. The $3 billion cash infusion (~$2.6b after-tax) will facilitate future R&D initiatives, M&A activity, and potentially increase return capital to shareholders via share buy backs and potentially even dividend growth. With the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry in the national spotlight, and ongoing advancements in the genomics space, we think that Azenta is in prime position to capitalize on secular growth trends these industries are experiencing.

