New WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman are officially back together. Tonight’s post-Day 1 edition of WWE RAW opened up with Heyman in the ring. He gave a grand introduction to the new WWE Champion, who came to the ring and stood on one half of the steel ring steps while Heyman praised him and bragged about how he negotiated Lesnar’s spot in the WWE Title match at Saturday’s Day 1 pay-per-view.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO