We’re big on headphones here at SPY.com, and while we’re always striving to find the best headphones, period, we can’t help but acknowledge that there are different headphones for different settings. From price to performance, there’s a lot to consider, whether you want a cheap pair of cans or you’re willing to drop a month’s rent on the most expensive headphones. If you’re a DJ, then you’ll want one of the best DJ headphones. There are a lot of factors that a DJ needs to consider when shopping for headphones, regardless of whether they’ve cued up a mix on their MacBook...

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO