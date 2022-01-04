Disney World operating hours extended at Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom for more dates in January 2022

Welcome back to another Disney Top 5. For quite some time over the last two years, I was including an extra line to my greeting at the beginning of each Top 5 article. I was hoping that you were all healthy and safe. Sometime this past summer, when it seemed like life might be returning to some sense of normalcy, I stopped typing those words under the assumption that, at that point, we were starting to see the light at the end of the proverbial tunnel. Sadly, over the last few weeks things, at least here in New York, have started to explode again. Cases are way up. Every medical establishment of any kind in this area has super long lines for people trying to get tested. Our school district was giving out free at home tests to each and every parent the other day and the line of cars zigzagged through the high school parking lot and went off campus deep into the neighborhood, eerily reminiscent of the massive food distribution lines we had during the spring of 2020. Unfortunately, it's gotten crazy again.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO